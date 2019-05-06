New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June

The new 8 Series Gran Coupe will be the third model of the 8 Series range and will be launched in September this year.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will be unveiled in June.

Highlights

  • The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has a longer wheelbase than the Coupe.
  • It is expected to share its engine range with the new 7 Series sedan.
  • It will be launched in September, 2019.

We've gone gaga over the 8 Series Coupe when BMW first teased it. It looks jaw-dropping gorgeous but it left us wondering if the new flagship will be limited to two-doors. Sooner rather than later, the spy pictures of the four-door Gran Coupe surfaced online and we just couldn't wait to see the car. Finally, the Bavarian carmaker has teased the 8 Series Gran Coupe and has confirmed that the wraps will be pulled off this year in June in Munich.

BMW came up with a rather interesting strategy to reveal the 8 Series range. Two of the best looking models of the line-up- the two-door coupe and convertible were shown first and they just blew our mind. And finally the four-door Gran Coupe has followed. Though the teaser image reveals the side of the Gran Coupe which looks gracious and sumptuous, the front and rear are expected to be identical to its two-door counterpart. However, the wheelbase will be larger than the Coupe version, given that it will seat four. The sharp flowing character lines build upon the aesthetics and the rising shoulder line looks strong throughout its length. The low slung stance further keeps the sporty quotient intact.

55g3g5i4 The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will have a longer wheelbase than the Coupe and Convertible models which we drove earlier.

BMW will launch the 8 Series Gran Coupe in September this year which is when we would get to know more about it including the engine line up. We expect it to share engines with the latest-generation 7 Series sedan. So the 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines are expected under the hood.

Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand
Hyundai Venue Production Begins In India. First Car Rolls Out At Chennai Plant
Honda Dio Scooter Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
Bridgestone India Aims to reduce 150,000 tons of CO2 Emission In The Next Two Decades
Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Breaks Cover With World's Largest Engine On A Production Motorcycle
Exclusive: Wagon R Based 7 Seater MPV May Launch As A Nexa Offering In June 2019
Emission Fiasco: No Coercive Action Against Volkswagen, says SC
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric Mobility
Bond's 25th Movie Will Feature A Land Rover
MG Motor India Commences Production Of Hector SUV At Its Halol Facility
MotoGP: Marquez Wins Spanish GP As Pole-sitter Quartararo Retires
MG Hector SUV: Exterior Explained In Detail
Fast Chargers For Electric Vehicles Installed At Parliament House
