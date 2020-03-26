BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Listed On India Website

Expect the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India in the first half of 2020

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is now listed on the company's India website, which means we will soon see it plying on Indian roads, hopefully once the Coronavirus Pandemic slows down. The company also has a 'Register Interest' tab on the 8 Series Gran Coupe. The 8 Series family is a part of the re-jig in the company's model line-up, which saw the 6 Series being replaced in a sense by the new 8 Series. So what you get is the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe; In India, we will have the BMW 840i sDrive Gran Coupe.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spotted In India

BMW 8 Series ₹ 83 - 86.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes with wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted rear bumper, and chrome elements around the exhaust ports)

Needless to say, the car is a looker! It has that typical BMW kidney shaped grille enclosed in a chrome border and flanked on the sides by sharp, sweptback LED headlamps. The rakish roofline adds to the sporty stance on the car. At the rear, the 8 Series Gran Coupe looks similar to its other two-door siblings, with a sporty bumper, sleek wrap-around tail lamps and splashes of chrome.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

(BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe that has come to India appears to be the 840i sDrive Gran Coupe)

Under the hood, the BMW 840i Gran Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 333 bhp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and develops peak torque of 500 Nm between 1,600-4,500 rpm. The car is capable of going 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds on the 4-door version. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and has a claimed efficiency of 13 kmpl.

Inside, the car gets a near 4-seater configuration, since the central tunnel carries through and meets the rear seat to offer a small console with climate control, 2 USB C charge points and the AC vents for the rear passengers. It also gets the virtual assistant, BMW's latest iDrive 7.0 with connectivity options. The touchscreen and virtual cluster feature the brand's new look graphics and readings.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe's main rivals in India will be the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While the latter is a lot more expensive, that puts the BMW 8 Series in the expected price band of ₹ 80 lakh - 1 crore.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.