BMW 8 Series Coupe US Pricing Announced; Launch In December

The US prices for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe have been announced, ahead of its official launch. Slated to be launched in the US on December 8, the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe will come at a starting price of $111,900, which is almost ₹ 77 lakh as per current exchange rates. Initially, the sports coupe will be offered in the US market in only one petrol trim option, the M850i xDrive, powered by a V8 engine, unlike Europe which will also get the diesel variant, 840d xDrive, featuring a 3-litre biturbo in-line six.

The US-spec 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe is powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 that is capable of churning out a maximum of 523 bhp and develops a peak torque of 750 Nm. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system with electronic M Sport rear differential. The 8 Series coupe is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 3.7 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph.

(The BMW 8 Series Coupe gets a high-resolution 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster)

For its staggering price tag, the BMW 8 M850i xDrive Coupe also comes with a host of standard features that includes full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, and a sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The list also includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25-inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive. The mechanical features include - Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant, and active 4-wheel steering, all as standard.

BMW will also be offering a bunch of optional features for the US market, which includes a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob. Buyers will also have to option to add BMW Driving Assistance Professional programme, and also a first-of-its-kind for a BMW, a carbon fibre roof. BMW also offers a bespoke carbon fibre exterior package, which includes carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.

