BMW 8 Series Coupe Teased

We've been awaiting the arrival of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe and we've had glimpses of the car in leaked images or spy shots. But the anticipation seems to have got to even BMW, which is why the company released images of a close-to-series-production prototype as it undergoes testing in Aprilia, Italy. There's also a darkened photo of the finished product's rear which looks absolutely stunning and we can't wait to see it being revealed.

Previewed by the Concept 8 Series in May 2017, the 8 Series brings back a nameplate that was last used on the original E31 from close to two decades ago. The car will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, Bentley Continental GT and other luxury two-door GT coupes.

(The new BMW 8 Series Coupe resurrects the badge after over two decades)

As far as looks are concerned, the 8 series shares a lot in common with the 6 series and in these pictures, we notice that the 8 series is longer than the 6 but is not based on it. Like the new 5 and 7 Series, the 8 Series will be underpinned by the modular Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which uses lightweight materials such as aluminium, magnesium and carbon-fibre, so we expect it to be agile and confident and wear every bit of the BMW DNA.

The 8 Series is likely to come with straight-six V8 and V12 mills which will be turbocharged and the likelihood of an M8 being in the works cannot be refuted. The teaser image gives us a glimpse into what exactly to expect of the design. It's got the signature lighting and what appears to be an off-coloured diffuser element and a double bubble roof. We can't wait to know more about it and just hope these teasers give way to the full product reveal soon.

