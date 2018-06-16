BMW 8-Series Coupe Finally Debuts

The Bavarian premium carmaker BMW has added yet another flagship sedan to its global line up with the global unveil of the all new BMW 8 Series coupe. The BMW 8-Series Coupe will make its official launch this year in November and will be manufactured at the BMW Dingolfing plant, which is also the home for the new 7-series. To put things into perspective, the new 8 series coupe holds the status of the high-ranking status within BMW's product range, such as the BMW Z8 and also the BMW i8 electric sedan. Moreover, the new 8 series coupe is also an important product for BMW's strategy in developing new products for the future. The new BMW 8-Series coupe was developed in parallel to the BMW M8 GTE, which had already proven its potential in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

(BMW 8-Series Coupe has a very aggressive stance thanks to the new grille with the signature headlights cluster)

Visually, the 8 Series coupe's low-slung design, an elongated silhouette with a slim window graphic and a floating roofline shaped the rear with distinctive "double-bubble" contouring. The long wheelbase and wide track widths of the 8 series also replicates into more space on the inside for the rear passengers as well. The exterior dimensions measures up to 4,843 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width, 1,341 mm in height and 2,822 mm of wheelbase.

The low-down BMW kidney grille is features a hexagonal outline that widens towards the bottom and a single-piece surround that encompasses various elements of the 8 series coupe. The new BMW 8-Series Coupe comes as standard with LED headlights that are the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date. Both light tubes are used to generate the daytime driving lights as well as the low and high beam, thereby creating the signature brand look at all times. In profile, the new 8 series coupe has its surfaces curved inwards on the far side of the front wheels as they bulge outwards above the rear wheels.

(The new BMW 8-Series Coupe comes as standard with LED headlights that are the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date)

The glasshouse is sharply tapered at the rear, accentuating the muscular shoulder line of the new BMW 8 Series coupe. The elongated side window graphic is very tightly-angled version of the Hofmeister kink 'counter-swing'. The long, heavily raked rear window is another classic design feature of high-caliber sports cars. Another highlight is the slender all-LED rear light clusters that extend deep into the flanks. The taillight bar lights up uniformly in the distinctive 'L' shape so typical of the brand. Twin exhaust tailpipes with a trapezoidal contour are positioned either side of the rear apron's lower section.

As the exterior, the interior too is a seamless transition between the instrument panel and door trim. The fulled leather trim for the instrument panel and door shoulders is standard on the new BMW 8-Series Coupe. The electroplated surfaces of the side air vent surrounds and the accent strips in the vicinity of the door openers likewise provide visual unity. The door openers sport a 'closed clasp' design looks stylish.

(The latest-generation display and control concept consists of a high-resolution 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster)

Apart from the gear selector and the iDrive Controller, the centre console also accommodates the Driving Experience Control switch and the engine start/stop button, all arranged within a newly designed function cluster with active haptic feedback. The control unit for the light functions is also new and now consists of a block of buttons positioned at the bottom of the instrument panel between the steering wheel and the driver's door. The latest-generation display and control concept consists of a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch Control Display.

The newly developed sports seats offers long-distance comfort and excellent lateral support. The headrests are visually integrated into the backrests and can be adjusted as required both for height positioning. The seat position is adjusted electrically, while the memory function for both driver and front passenger seat also comes as standard. A semi-electric folding function has been included for the front seat backrests, which is activated using a high-quality leather strap, located on each seatback and facilitates convenient entry and exit for the rear passengers.

(In profile, the new 8 series coupe has its surfaces curved inwards on the far side of the front wheels as they bulge outwards above the rear wheels)

Under the hood, the new 8 series coupe gets a 4.4-litre eight-cylinder V8 engine that churns out 320bhp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to 8-speed Steptronic transmission and gets the improved BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. In terms of performance, the new 8 series coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in only 4.9 seconds.

