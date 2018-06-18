BMW 8 Series Coupe: All You Need To Know

Last week, on the eve of the Le Mans 24 Hours, BMW took the wraps off the all new BMW 8 Series, giving the world a preview of what future BMW cars will look like. Honestly, we were blown away, as the new 8 Series is very similar to the concept that was showcased earlier. While the launch for the new 8 Series is slated for later this year in November, expect BMW to bring to India as well most likely by early next year. But, today, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the new BMW 8 Series.

(In profile, the new 8 series coupe has its surfaces curved inwards on the far side of the front wheels as they bulge outwards above the rear wheels)

With the new 8 Series, BMW further expands the ultra-luxurious range in its portfolio, as the new sedan joins the likes of the BMW Z4 and the BMW i8 electric car. The new BMW 8 Series coupe was developed in parallel to the BMW M8 GTE from the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Up front, the new 8 Series coupe gets the low-slung design, an elongated silhouette with a slim window graphic and a floating roofline shaped the rear with distinctive "double-bubble" contouring. This 8 Series stays real low to the ground and gives an aggressive stance to it as well. (The latest-generation display and control concept consists of a high-resolution 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster) The exterior dimensions measures up to 4,843 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width, 1,341 mm in height and 2,822 mm of wheelbase. The new 8-Series Coupe gets the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date and the LED comes as standard. The light tubes are used to generate the DRLs as well as the low and high beam. From side, the new BMW 8 series coupe has the surface curved inwards on the far side of the front wheels bulging outwards above the rear wheels. (BMW 8-Series Coupe has a very aggressive stance thanks to the new grille with the signature headlights cluster) At rear, the elongated side window graphic is very tightly-angled version of the Hofmeister kink 'counter-swing'. On the inside, you get the latest-generation display and control concept consists of a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The seat position is adjusted electrically, while the memory function for both driver and front passenger seat also comes as standard. (The new BMW 8-Series Coupe comes as standard with LED headlights that are the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date) The new 8 series coupe gets a 4.4-litre eight-cylinder V8 engine that produces max power of 320bhp and peak torque of 750 Nm. The new BMW 8 series coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in only 4.9 seconds.

