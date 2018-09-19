BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage

Images of the upcoming BMW 8 Series Convertible have surfaced online with minimal camouflage. It was just in late August that the carmaker released the images of the prototype model undergoing testing in Death Valley, California. And now we get a closer look at the car in these latest spy photos. Based on the 8 Series Coupe, which has already been revealed to the world, soft-top convertible version of the car is expected to share the styling cues, features, and engine with the former.

BMW 8 Series Convertible will share the styling cues, features, and engine with Coupe version

Images of this production-ready BMW 8 Series Convertible reveal a new Blueish-Grey shade, while the grille and the LED headlamps are similar to the Coupe version of the car. The most striking difference here is, of course, the missing roof, which has been replaced with a retractable soft-top roof. The rear section comes with a bunch of camouflage covering the boot section, which is essentially from where the roof will come out. The cabin, on the other hand, will be largely similar to the 8 Series coupe with no mentionable change at this point. Features, of course, include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25-inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.

BMW 8 Series convertible gets new alloy wheels

BMW 8 Series Convertible will be powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine in the US. The motor puts out a maximum of 523 bhp and develops a peak torque of 750 Nm, while mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system with electronic M Sport rear differential. The 8 Series coupe is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 3.7 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph, so expect the drop-top to be marginally slower.

BMW 8 Series convertible's soft-top roof tries to replicate the shape of the hard-top roof of the coupe

The BMW 8 Series Convertible is expected to make its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. BMW will first launch the 8 Series Coupe towards the end of 2018, which will then be followed by the launch of the drop-top version in early 2019.

