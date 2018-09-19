New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage

The upcoming BMW 8 Series Convertible shares it styling cues, features, and engine with the coupe version of the car, which has already been revealed early this year.

View Photos
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible was spotted with minimal camouflage ahead of its official debut

Images of the upcoming BMW 8 Series Convertible have surfaced online with minimal camouflage. It was just in late August that the carmaker released the images of the prototype model undergoing testing in Death Valley, California. And now we get a closer look at the car in these latest spy photos. Based on the 8 Series Coupe, which has already been revealed to the world, soft-top convertible version of the car is expected to share the styling cues, features, and engine with the former.

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

X1

Z4

7 Series

3 Series

X5

M5

X6

5 Series

X3

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M3

X6 M

M4

X5 M

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Coupe: All You Need To Know

Advertisement
3u8jn86s

BMW 8 Series Convertible will share the styling cues, features, and engine with Coupe version

Images of this production-ready BMW 8 Series Convertible reveal a new Blueish-Grey shade, while the grille and the LED headlamps are similar to the Coupe version of the car. The most striking difference here is, of course, the missing roof, which has been replaced with a retractable soft-top roof. The rear section comes with a bunch of camouflage covering the boot section, which is essentially from where the roof will come out. The cabin, on the other hand, will be largely similar to the 8 Series coupe with no mentionable change at this point. Features, of course, include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25-inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.

o2pevn7

BMW 8 Series convertible gets new alloy wheels

BMW 8 Series Convertible will be powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine in the US. The motor puts out a maximum of 523 bhp and develops a peak torque of 750 Nm, while mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system with electronic M Sport rear differential. The 8 Series coupe is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 3.7 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph, so expect the drop-top to be marginally slower.

nl4m3frg

BMW 8 Series convertible's soft-top roof tries to replicate the shape of the hard-top roof of the coupe

The BMW 8 Series Convertible is expected to make its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. BMW will first launch the 8 Series Coupe towards the end of 2018, which will then be followed by the launch of the drop-top version in early 2019.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8
Audi R8
Audi
R8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
TAGS :
BMW 8 Series Convertible BMW 8 Series BMW

Latest News

BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
Updated Bajaj Dominar Expected Soon
Updated Bajaj Dominar Expected Soon
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift India Launch Details Revealed
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift India Launch Details Revealed
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi And Google Join Forces For Next-Gen Infotainment System
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi And Google Join Forces For Next-Gen Infotainment System
Ferrari's New Crossover Named Purosangue; To Be Launched In 2022
Ferrari's New Crossover Named Purosangue; To Be Launched In 2022

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

78 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

30 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

42 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 95.6 - 96.77 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 60.8 - 77.38 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
x
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities