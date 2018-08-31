BMW 8 Series Convertible Prototype Model Images Out

BMW has released a bunch of images of the new 8 Series convertible prototype, undergoing testing in Death Valley, California. The new two-door droptop is the second model to join the 8 Series line up, and the fact that BMW is teasing a near-production model, even before the coupe version is launched, indicates that the cars were being developed almost simultaneously. BMW is essentially doing a hot weather testing to get insights into the functional safety of mechanical and electronic components under extreme weather conditions.

BMW 8 Series Convertible is being tested across the Western United States, in temperatures of more than 50 degrees Celsius

The carmaker has been testing the vehicle across the Western United States, testing the car in temperatures of more than 50 degrees Celsius, through various terrains. The car had to endure extreme dust formation on the edge of the desert, the stop-and-go traffic in Las Vegas, gravel tracks around Mount Whitney and long-distance journeys between the Pacific coast and the Rocky Mountains. In fact, BMW engineers even made the car stand for hours in the blazing sun of the Mojave Desert, to check the durability of the onboard electronics, the hi-fi system, sensors and cameras, display screens, and the automatic climate control system. Similarly, BMW also did winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden and extensive test drive in Miramas in Southern France and on the Nurburgring.

The BMW 8 Series convertible will borrow most of its design and styling cues from the coupe version

Despite the camouflage, we can see that the 8 Series convertible will borrow most of its design and styling cues from the coupe version. Of course, the striking difference here is the new retractable soft-top roof, which in its own way tries the mimic the beautiful shape of the hard-top roof of the coupe. The cabin, however, appears to be exactly similar to what we have seen in the 8 Series coupe with no mentionable difference. Features, of course, include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25-inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.

The cabin of the 8 Series convertible appears to be exactly similar to the coupe version

Likely to share even its powertrain with the coupe version, the BMW 8 Series Convertible will be powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine in the US. The motor puts out a maximum of 523 bhp and develops a peak torque of 750 Nm, while mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system with electronic M Sport rear differential. The 8 Series coupe is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 3.7 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph, so expect the drop-top to be marginally slower.

