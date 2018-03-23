BMW 7 Series Facelift Spotted Again Revealing New Updates

The BMW 7 Series facelift is expected to be introduced in 2019 and might come to India in early 2020

A new set of images of the BMW 7 Series facelift have surfaced online and thanks to the test mule losing some of its camouflage, we get a clearer picture of some of its exterior updates. Judging by the images we can tell that the updated flagship sedan from the Bavarian carmaker will come with a new face, equipped with a larger kidney grille, new LED headlamps and front bumper. The rear will also get a bunch of updates including a new pair of LED taillamps, new rear bumper and a chrome-tipped exhaust system.

BMW 7 series facelift gets a new instrument all-digital cluster

Based the some of the previously seen spy images, we also know that BMW is also working on updating the cabin of the 7 Series facelift, which will come with a refreshed dashboard. The changes include a fully digital display instead of the existing layout with physical needles and a screen behind them. The rest of the cabin configuration doesn't appear to have changed much but we might get to see more when BMW officially unveils the car.

BMW 7 Series Facelift will come with host of cosmetic updates, including new alloys

In terms of engine options, the 2019 BMW 7 Series is likely to continue with the same powertrains. Having said that, it's said that BMW will introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the car - 740e, which will offer a combined power output from the petrol and electric motor tweaked to 390 bhp. The rest of the engines will continue to be on offer but are expected to be tweaked to offer better performance.

BMW 7 Series Facelift will come with updated LED taillamps and revised exhaust system

Although in India only got the car in early 2016, globally the current-generation BMW 7 Series, which is built on the CLAR platform, is nearly three-years-old. Considering both of its key rivals - Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift and the new-gen Audi A8 have now taken the lead with regards to features and technology, it's now time that BMW also ups the game with the 7 Series facelift. BMW is expected to reveal the facelifted 7 Series by the end of 2018 or early 2019. We expect the car to officially go on sale around mid-2019 India, however, is likely to get it in 2020.

Image Courtesy: Motor1

