BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied, India Launch Expected Next Year

The BMW 7 Series last received a major facelift in 2016, but since then its rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the new Audi A8 have taken sort of a lead. The German carmaker is however, not far behind its rivals, as recently spy shots caught the new generation BMW 7 Series prototype testing at various locations in Europe, with the latest one at Nurburgring. The next generation 7 Series, based on the new CLAR platform, will receive major cosmetic changes both on the outside and inside, as the company has added a new full digital instrument panel along with an updated infotainment display. The heart of the new 7 Series will remain the same however reports suggest a hybrid powertrain is also in the works.

(The large front grille is new on the new BMW 7 Series as is the redesigned lower fascia and surrounds)

The new spy shots of the new generation BMW 7 Series shows new production parts, however, the company has very cleverly camouflaged it. The large front grille is new as is the redesigned lower fascia and surrounds. Moreover, the headlights also receive slight revision along with the tail lights. As mentioned earlier, the new platform has helped BMW to reduce the overall weight of the new 7 Series as it touches the ground more than before.

On the inside, the new generation BMW 7 Series will get a completely new digital instrument cluster along with the new infotainment system. The cabin design is similar to the current model, but with some subtle tweaks here and there. Reports suggest the new BMW 7 Series might feature a new glass-cockpit design to keep things interesting on the inside. In terms of safety features, BMW is expected to update its luxury sedan with the latest gadgetry along with driver assists system, incusing Level 3 autonomous feature to take on the new Audi A8.

(The headlights also receive slight revision along with the tail lights)

Under the hood, expect the same 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder engine to be tuned to churn out extra power and torque. The entry-level trim 740i variant is expected to produce an extra 15 bhp from its predecessor at 335 bhp. The more powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will churn out 465 bhp, while a plug-in hybrid is also on the cards.

In India, the 2016 BMW 7 Series was launched in June and is one of the most popular models from the German stable. Expect the new generation BMW 7 Series to come to Indian shores sometime by end of 2019. However, the new Audi A8 will come to India by the end of this year.

