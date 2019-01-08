BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images

The BMW 7 Series is the flagship sedan offering from the German automaker and is the rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 and Jaguar XJ. The current generation BMW 7 Series has been around for a few years now and is quite the competent limousine and will be updated with a mid-life facelift or LCI model as BMW calls them. And a new leaked image showcasing what the new car looks like has taken the internet by storm showcasing the new design direction that BMW is taking with all of it's newer luxury car and SUV models. For starters, the new BMW 7 Series gets a much much larger grille, similar to the likes of the BMW X7 SUV and the 8 Series coupe along with a whole bunch of other updates too.

A new bumper that has a much larger vent accompanies the new grille - especially on the top of the line M-sport variant along with what appears to be carbon inserts on the vents too. The new BMW 7 Series will also get slimmer LED or laser headlamps but all of that is pale in comparison to that enormous grille that dominates the front end. The grill itself has vertical chrome slats along with a chrome surround and is joined in the middle unlike the traditional separate kidney grilles that we have seen on BMWs in the past. The slats also have blacked out flaps behind them that can close and open according to the speed of the car and the head generated by the engine to optimise aerodynamics and thermal efficiency.

BMW 7 Series 1.41 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Expect the model to make it to India later in the year with the standard 730d and 750i options along with the top spec 760i V12 twin turbo package likely to be offered too. As always, the BMW 7 Series will only be offered in India in the Li variant or the long wheelbase option and will be well over the Rs 1 Crore mark.

Image Source: Motor 1.Com



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.