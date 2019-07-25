BMW 7 Series Facelift: All You Need To Know

The 2019 BMW 7 Series is priced from Rs. 1.22 crore and is offered in six variants

BMW India has launched the 7 Series facelift in India and there's the company's flagship sedan now comes with more options and of course, there are a lot more features on offer. The 7 Series facelift is all about keeping BMW relevant in a segment which has seen the dominance of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The BMW 7 Series gets a comprehensive facelift then, right from the exterior, interior to even the engines on offer. This time around the 7 Series facelift gets multiple options in the form of engines, colours and interior trim too and there's a lot to know about BMW's flagship sedan.

So here's all you need to know about the 7 Series Facelift:

The BMW 7 series facelift gets the larger kidney grille, revised headlamps and updated taillights

The 7 Series Facelift is built on the CLAR platform, and that gives it more agility and also stability. The new BMW 7 Series facelift is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available in diesel and petrol variants and can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The hood has been completely redesigned to give the car a more upright, taller, straighter and a vertical kind of a look. The bumper and fenders also show off a more upright standing kind of proportion. The BMW logo had to be increased in size in keeping with all the changes, So it's now about 12 mm larger in diameter - and is the largest BMW logo ever on any production model. The front grille is 47 per cent bigger than the previous car's grille and is also the biggest grille ever on any BMW model.



Also Read: 2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Review There are 3 trim packages on the BMW 7 series facelift - DPE, DPE Signature & M Sport The super-slender headlight design adds a new strand to the character of BMW's luxury-class models. Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology add to the premium look. Due to reduction of lines, the body looks more powerful, refined and luscious without losing its sportiness. There are three diesel and three petrol powered variants and for the first time in India the 7 Series gets a plug-in hybrid model. There are three trim packages DPE, DPE signature and M Sport. The new BMW 7 Series is available in BMW 730Ld (diesel) and BMW 740Li (petrol) variants which are locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The BMW M760Li xDrive (petrol) and the BMW 745Le xDrive (plug-in-hybrid) are available as completely built-up units (CBU). The driver centric cabin on the 7 Series facelift is loaded with creature comforts As standard, the 7 Series gets multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electric seats with cold and hot massage function and a digital instrument cluster. The 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine churns out 260 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque in the 7 Series. Surprisingly, the 7 Series also comes with a plug-in hybrid variant which develops a combined output of 380 bhp and 600 Nm and boasts of fuel efficiency figures of 39.2 kmpl. The petrol engine on offer is the 3-litre inline-6 producing 322bhp and 450Nm with an eight-speed automatic sending powering to the rear wheels. The BMW 7 Series gets a plug-in hybrid version for the first time in India The diesel engine on offer is also a 3-litre inline-6 producing 262bhp and there's an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels. The top-of-the-line M760Li gets a 6.6-litre V12 which punches out 600 bhp and there's all-wheel drive as standard. The BMW 7 Series Facelift has been launched at ₹ 1.22 crore going all the way upto ₹ 2.42 crore (ex-showroom India)

