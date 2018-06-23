At present, there are 4 variants of the 6-Series GT which are on sale in India

BMW had launched the 6 GT with the petrol engine at the 2018 Auto Expo and the company followed that up with the launch of the diesel variant just a couple of days ago. While the diesel sees 2 variants, the petrol had just one variant earlier which was the Sports Line. Not anymore. BMW has added a Luxury Line variant to the petrol 6 GT and has priced it at ₹ 61.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new design trim will be made available from July 2018 onwards. and The 6 Series GT sees a long bonnet that gives a distinctive and powerful appearance to the car. The frameless windows, the coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate convey elegance and sporting flair. The rear design makes the Series Gran Turismo appear even more attractive. The active rear spoiler provides visual lightness and reduces lift at touring speeds. Additionally, the Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior.

Also Read: BMW 6-Series GT Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 66.5 Lakh

Inside you get a lounge kind of atmosphere thanks to optimised noise insulation and then there's a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for headrest and electrically operated sunblinds for rear side window. The Luxury Line distinguishes itself from the Sports Line by the usage of fine-wood trim on the interior.

(The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo petrol is offered in two trims - Luxury Line and Sports Line)) (The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo petrol is offered in two trims - Luxury Line and Sports Line))

The 6 Series GT gets a multifunctional instrument display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. There's also a rear-seat Entertainment system. There are two 10.2 inch colour screens behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and game consoles.

The 6 Series GT comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 258 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds thanks to the quick shifting 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission.

There are a ton of safety features too like six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser as also the crash sensor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.