BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.90 Lakh

BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 63.90 Lakh

The BMW 620d Gran Turismo is the most affordable variant in the 6 Series GT line-up and is available in the Luxury Line trim packing in all the creature comforts.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW India with the 620d Gran Turismo

Adding a new entry-level variant to the 6 Series GT line-up, BMW India has introduced the new 620d in the country. The new BMW 620d Gran Turismo is priced at ₹ 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in the Luxury Line design scheme. The model is locally assembled at the automaker's Chennai-based production facility. The new model is now available for bookings at the company's dealerships and BMW says it diversifies the 6GT's diesel portfolio. Despite being the more affordable version, the new 620d GT is loaded on all the essential electronics and creature comforts that the German models are known for.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

71.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Speaking on the launch, BMW Group India - President (act.), Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels said, "With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the long distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style, has proven to be an instant hit in this class and has become a trend-setter. The BMW 620d Gran Turismo featuring an exceptionally efficient entry level diesel engine further strengthens the portfolio of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.”

2018 bmw 6 series gran turismo

The updated BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo was introduced in India in 2018

This is for the first time that the BMW 620d Gran Turismo variant is being sold in India. The model can seat five in comfort and gets a host of features including a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with electrically operated sunblinds for rear side. There is also a rear-seat Entertainment Professional system with two 10.2-inch colour screens mounted behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and gaming consoles.

The design language on the BMW 6 Series GT line-up was updated last year and the model 620d Gran Turismo continues to come with the frameless windows, distinctive coupe roofline, and an automatic tailgate. The wide kidney grille continues to bring the imposing stance and is complemented by the wide Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam and cornering lights. The 620d GT also comes with an Active rear spoiler, while the Luxury Line trim adds a dash of chrome to the package for a premium appeal.

2018 bmw 6 series gran turismo

The 620d Gran Turismo also gets a rear seat entertainment package and a two-part panoramic sunroof

Inside, the BMW 620d Gran Turismo gets a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, ambient lighting with exclusive colours and fine wood inserts across the cabin. The pearl chrome finish also highlights the exclusivity of the variant.

With respect to the powertrain, the BMW 620d GT uses the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Twin Turbo diesel engine tuned for 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque available between 1750-2500 rpm. The 620d Gran Turismo is fast and can propel from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The motor is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and gets cruise control, as well as multiple driving modes - Sport, Comfort, Comfort+ , Eco Pro and Adaptive. The car comes with an adaptive 2-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling for improved ride comfort and also sharpens the driving dynamics.

