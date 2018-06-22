BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Diesel: All You Need To Know

BMW recently launched the 6-Series GT with a diesel engine in India. It will be manufactured in India itself along with the 6-Series GT petrol, which is already on sale. The 6-GT diesel will have two variants, which are the Luxury Line and the M-Sport. The Luxury Line model is priced at ₹ 66.5 lakh while the M-Sport model is priced at ₹ 73.7 lakh. The 6-GT petrol was launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and is currently priced at ₹ 61.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Slotting between the 5-Series and the 7-Series, the 6-GT will be the perfect rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched BMW 6-Series GT.

Engine

The 6-GT now gets a 3-litre 6-cylinder engine that makes 265 bhp and churns out a peak torque of 620 Nm. Like the petrol variant, the 6-GT diesel gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW says that the response of the engine at low RPMs has been refined for better torque delivery. Also, BMW claims that the 0-100 kmph sprint will be done in barely 6.1 seconds.

Interior

The car gets a luxurious interior, similar to the 6-GT petrol. A two-part panoramic glass roof, adjustable rear seats, electrically operated sun blinds, ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, electric tailgate and the 'welcome light carpet', which is projected from the door sills.

Features

The car is loaded with creature comforts to make your drive experience as pleasant as possible. The one interesting feature is the gesture control, which recognises six pre-defined hand gestures and can be used to control a number of functions. Then, you the key with display that tells you whether the car's windows are closed or not and can also be used to carry out other functions as well. Apart from that, you also have the iDrive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, a rear seat entertainment package and so on.

Electronics and safety

The 6-GT diesel comes loaded with electronics such as ABS with brake assist, traction control, 4 driving modes, dynamic stability control, and hill descent control, cornering brake control and other features as well. The 6-GT diesel gets a total of 6 airbags as standard on both variants. The car also gets active park distance control, tyre pressure indicator, ISOFIX mounts as well.

