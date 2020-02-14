BMW India has launched the new 530i Sport in India and it comes priced at ₹ 55.40 lakh (ex-showroom India. Available in Sport variant, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai and comes with a BS6 compliant engine. The company had already launched the 530i M Sport which was the second M Sport model in the 5 Series lineup and that was priced at ₹ 59.40 lakh. The 530i Sport then becomes the base variant of the 5 Series line-up.

The new BMW 530i Sport comes packed with new technology like the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. There's also gesture control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Parking and maneuvering is made easier with the help of Parking Assistant along with the Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC).

The car comes with a ton of features and a 2-litre engine producing 248 bhp

The BMW 530i Sport gets numerous trim elements in chrome and high-gloss black compared to the standard version. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in chrome and front bumper with specific design elements in black high-gloss give it a premium look. Adding to the look are the 17-inch light-alloy wheels which give it a dynamic appearance.

Under the hood is a 2-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine which pumps out 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph is done in just 6.1 seconds. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Sport+) giving him/her no flexibility.

The rear suspension and double-wishbone front suspension work together to provide anti-roll control when cornering, but never at the expense of ride comfort. Safety is paramount to BMW and it comes with six air bags, ABS with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel.

The new BMW 530i Sport is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems to make it comfortable and convenient for the users, like BMW Virtual Assistant that understands voice commands, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with the 12.3-inch fully digital Instrument Display which visualizes driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, 10.25-inch touchscreen with 3D maps enabled navigation, 12 loud speakers with 205 Watts HiFi Loudspeaker System, Wireless Apple CarPlay and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

