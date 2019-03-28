BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 59.20 Lakh

Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant.

The BMW 530i M Sport comes with a 2-litre engine which is BS6 compliant

BMW India has launched the 530i M Sport and the car will be available across all the company's showrooms in the country. The car is priced at ₹ 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom India). Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant. The new BMW 530i M Sport is available in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.

The 530i M Sport gets a the bold kidney grille slats and numerous other elements in Black High-Gloss which give it a very sporty look. The M Sport package adds to the sporty credentials of the car. The package comprises of a front apron with larger air intakes, side skirt trim and a diffusor-style rear apron in metallic dark shadow. The chrome tailpipes add to the drama and the 18-inch light allow wheels further the dynamic character of the car. Of course, there are ‘M' logos on the sides of the car as well. The M Sport Package in the interior features leather sport Seats and interior trim aluminium rhombicle with highlight trim finishers in pearl chrome.

Under the hood is a 2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine which churns out 248 bhp and develops 350Nm of torque 

As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. There's also M leather steering wheel and an illuminated M door sill finishers to the M Sport brake with blue callipers bearing the M logo. The new BMW 530i M Sport is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display which visualises driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation System Professional with touch functionality, 16 loud speakers with 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple CarPlay and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. 

Under the hood is a 2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine which churns out 248 bhp and develops 350Nm of torque from as low as 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The M530i accelerates from 0  to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds and the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission helps the car in changing up and down quickly. In fact, the BMW 530i M Sport comes with a launch control function as standard. Of course the driver can choose between different driving modes too which include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, ECO PRO and Adaptive.

As far as safety is concerned, the BMW 5 Series comes with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel. 
 

