BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh

BMW India has launched the 530i M Sport and the car will be available across all the company's showrooms in the country. The car is priced at ₹ 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom India). Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant. The new BMW 530i M Sport is available in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.

The 530i M Sport gets a the bold kidney grille slats and numerous other elements in Black High-Gloss which give it a very sporty look. The M Sport package adds to the sporty credentials of the car. The package comprises of a front apron with larger air intakes, side skirt trim and a diffusor-style rear apron in metallic dark shadow. The chrome tailpipes add to the drama and the 18-inch light allow wheels further the dynamic character of the car. Of course, there are ‘M' logos on the sides of the car as well. The M Sport Package in the interior features leather sport Seats and interior trim aluminium rhombicle with highlight trim finishers in pearl chrome.

BMW 5 Series 60.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Under the hood is a 2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine which churns out 248 bhp and develops 350Nm of torque

As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. There's also M leather steering wheel and an illuminated M door sill finishers to the M Sport brake with blue callipers bearing the M logo. The new BMW 530i M Sport is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display which visualises driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation System Professional with touch functionality, 16 loud speakers with 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple CarPlay and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

Under the hood is a 2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine which churns out 248 bhp and develops 350Nm of torque from as low as 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The M530i accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds and the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission helps the car in changing up and down quickly. In fact, the BMW 530i M Sport comes with a launch control function as standard. Of course the driver can choose between different driving modes too which include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, ECO PRO and Adaptive.

As far as safety is concerned, the BMW 5 Series comes with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.