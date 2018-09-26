BMW 4 Series Convertible Spotted Testing In Munich

The BMW 4-Series Convertible has been spotted testing near BMW's headquarters in Munich in a new set of spy shots that have surfaced online. The convertible was seen wearing heavy camouflage; however it made the silhouette of the car quite apparent. The 4-Series is based on the company's CLAR platform like the 3-Series which helps in keeping the car light in terms of weight and in-line with the upcoming BMW models including the 2019 3-Series which is ready to debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. The face of this drop-top also looks familiar to the new 3-Series, but has more rounded proportions. Even the rear of the 4-Series will not be entirely different from its sedan sibling, but will have elements like dual-exhaust pipe that will add a sporty appeal to its character.

The similarities of both the counterparts will not only be limited to the exterior, but they will also have similar powertrain options. Though both the new models are expected to come with four new powertrain options including the heart throbbing one on the M3, BMW has confirmed details of only one engine. It's the 2-litre, 4-cylinder motor that develops 252 bhp and about 450 Nm of peak torque and BMW claims it to be its most powerful four-cylinder engine they ever made. Also, this engine is most likely to make its way to the Indian market as well, which will help the 3-Series to establish itself against the 2018 Mercedes C-Class facelift and the 4-Series to stand tall against the C-Class Cabriolet. The global markets will also get a plug-in hybrid variant of the 3-Series, but is highly unlikely that it'll come to India.

The 4-Series spotted in the pictures has a soft-top instead of a hard-top seen of the previous car. The soft-top has helped BMW reducing the weight of the Convertible and has bettered its centre of gravity to make it handle the winding roads with ease. The European markets are also likely to get a coupe body type of the 4-Series, but we don't have any confirmation about it coming to India.

Source: Automedia

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.