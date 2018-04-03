BMW India has launched a limited edition model of the 3-Series in India, which is the 'Shadow Edition'. BMW will offer the Shadow Edition will be offered with the 330i M sport trim at a price of ₹ 47.3 lakh and with the 320d Sport trim, at a price of ₹ 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Going along with the name, the shadow edition models get a gloss black finish on the slats of the kidney grille up front, the frame of the grille too is done in gloss black and the headlamps get that smoked or 'shadow' effect as well. At the rear, the exhaust tips are done in black chrome while the tail lamps too feature the smoked effect.

BMW 3 Series 44.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The interior too gets an upgrade in the form of new red and black upholstery and a new 10.5-inch instrument cluster along with M-Sport leather steering wheel and M-Sport door sills. Also, the Shadow edition models get newly designed alloys (different designs for petrol and diesel variants). Rest other features such as the infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, six airbags, electronic stability control remain standard fitment on the shadow edition models.

There are no changes to the engines or the performance of the car. The petrol 330i M-Sport gets the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine making 252 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque having a 0-100 kmph time of 5.8 seconds. While the 320d diesel model gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine too but makes 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Its 0-100 kmph time is 7.2 seconds. Both models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

