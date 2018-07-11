Blaupunkt Launches Android Auto, Apple Carplay Compatible Audio Systems

Blaupunkt India announced the launch of their first Apple Car Play and Android Auto enabled radios, Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750. While the Osaka 760 is priced at Rs 34,990, the Monte Carlo 750 costs ₹ 29,990. Depending on which platform the user chooses, they'll be able to access their phones via Google Assistant or Siri and also display Google Maps (in the case of Android Auto) on the screen of the radio. The Osaka 760 is a Toyota specific model while Monte Carlo 750 is a Universal 2DIN model

Blaupunkt's Managing Director, Mr. Pankaj Jagwani said "We are very excited to unveil the launch of our first ever Android Auto and Apple Car Play audio systems. Osaka 760 and Monte Carlo 750 are our latest models in our extensive line up of radios we offer in India. With our German heritage and design capabilities, we have no doubt that these two current models will help elevate the overall user experience of the end user."

Both models boast of a 6.75-inch Full Capacitive Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera input and steering wheel control capability.

