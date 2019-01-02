New Cars and Bikes in India

Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT

The fund aims to raise up to $500 million and will invest in deposits of metals such as cobalt, copper and lithium, largely in Africa and Asia, he told the newspaper.

View Photos

Erik Prince, who founded the private security company Blackwater, is launching a fund to invest in metals used in electric vehicle batteries, he told the Financial Times. The fund aims to raise up to $500 million and will invest in deposits of metals such as cobalt, copper and lithium, largely in Africa and Asia, he told the newspaper.

Prince said the fund would bring unexplored deposits into production and then sell them to larger mining companies, often based in China. Chinese companies are not necessarily interested in the very upstream exploration," Prince said. "They want to buy something in production, which leaves that gap for us."

0 Comments

He expects that metals used in car batteries will be in increasing demand in the coming years as the global automotive industry ramps up electric car production. Prince sold Blackwater in 2010. Since then he has run a security and logistics business called Frontier Services Group and made investments in natural resources.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Blackwatter Car Battery Fund Procurement Lithium Batteries

Latest News

Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership
Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Royal Enfield Sales Drop By 13 Per Cent In December 2018
Royal Enfield Sales Drop By 13 Per Cent In December 2018
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Honda Cars India Records 4 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Honda Cars India Records 4 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Tata Motors' December 2018 Sales Drop By 8 Per Cent
Tata Motors' December 2018 Sales Drop By 8 Per Cent

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design
Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities