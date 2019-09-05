BlackBerry To Offer Cybersecurity For Future Jaguar Land Rover Models

BlackBerry will use its AI and Machine Learning technologies to improve automotive safety for JLR

Jaguar Land Rover and technology firm BlackBerry today announced the expansion of the companies' corporate partnership to develop next-generation intelligent vehicles for the carmaker. As part of the extended collaboration, the BlackBerry, a trusted security software and services company, will help JLR develop future-ready vehicle safety technology for the automotive market. The company will share its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies like - BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry Cylance, to develop vehicle safety systems, with a range of capabilities like - predictive software maintenance and cybersecurity threat protection.

Also Read: Blackberry Unveils World's First Safe and Secure Digital Cockpit Solution

For instance, the BlackBerry QNX, an integrating software will be used to help develop Jaguar Land Rover's next-generation vehicle architecture, making it safer. On the other hand, its consultants and security testing technology, BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services will help identify security vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous vehicles, across the full software library used in a vehicle.

Also Read: BlackBerry To Provide Software For Jaguar Land Rover Cars

Speaking about the partnership Ralf D Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said "Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry share a common objective in bringing the most intelligent vehicles to reality. I am delighted that our partnership with BlackBerry continues to go from strength-to-strength, a company whose technology innovations uniquely address the expanding safety needs of the automotive industry."

As for John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry, he said, "BlackBerry is a trusted partner of the automotive industry because of our heritage and innovations in secure communications. We are pleased to be Jaguar Land Rover's chosen partner for safety-certified technology, as we advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to transform automotive safety."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.