Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Gifts Himself An Aston Martin Rapide S

It is a very happy birthday for actor Ranveer Singh and the just-turned-32 year old ensured to bring in the day in all its glory. The Bollywood gifted himself a special set of wheels on his birthday and is the proud owner of the Aston Martin Rapide S. The British brand is known for its exquisite style and powerful V12 engines, but the Rapide does one better by adding rear seats to what is essentially a sports car underneath. Sources close to the actor have said that the Rapide S reportedly cost him a whopping ₹ 3.8 crore.

The Bajirao actor was spotted driving his newest prized possession late night in Mumbai with his friend and actor Deepika Padukone joining him for the drive.

Ranveer's Rapide S reportedly costs ₹ 3.8 crore

Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S is finished in a lovely Status White shade, while the cabin has been finished in Sahara Tan leather. The marquee brand offers a host of customisation options across its model range right from leather options to seat stitching pattern. Owners can get their model to meet as per their requirements comprising personalised sill plaques, rear seat entertainment system, alarm upgrade as well as a 1000-Watt Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Ranveer Singh Aston Martin Rapide S is finished in Stratus White

The Aston Martin Rapide is one of the few four door performance saloons you can get your hands on. The British beauty uses a 6-litre V12 of a monstrous engine under the hood that belts out 552 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 630 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 5000 rpm, while paired to a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. It is the most powerful Rapide engine ever built by the automaker and helps the saloon sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. The top speed is rated at 327 kmph.

The Rapide S competes against the Porsche Panamera in the segment



Suspension duties are handled by independent double wishbones at the front and rear with an Adaptive Damping System, while the safety list comprises dual cast brake discs, 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Torque Control and much more. The Rapide S rides on 20 inch silver painted alloy wheels with diamond turned finish.

More recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan gifted friend and actor Salman Khan a luxury car for making a special appearance in the former's upcoming movie. Earlier this year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput too bought a Maserati Quattroporte in a pristine blue shade. The MS Dhoni actor also spoke to CarAndBike about his new purchase on a recent drive. You can check out the video below.



