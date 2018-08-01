Bike Sales July 2018: Suzuki Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

Backed by a refreshed models and new launches, Suzuki Motorcycle India registers its highest-ever monthly sales in the month of July, 2018. The Japanese two-wheeler maker recorded a sale of 53,321 units last month, a growth of 56.6 per cent, when compared to 34,038 units sold in July last year. The previous month saw Suzuki introduce refreshed versions of the Gixxer SF SP motorcycle for 2018, while the Burgman Street scooter was also launched in July. The company said that over 10,000 units of the Burgman were dispatched to customers.

Suzuki India's overall sales stood at 58,805 units for July 2018, which includes domestic and export volumes. The company saw a year-on-year increase of 47.1 per cent in sales, while its year-to-date sales for the period of April-July 2018, stood at 228,908 units. Suzuki registered a growth of 37.5 per cent for the said period.

Speaking about the new record sales, Suzuki India - EVP, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "Our commitment to offer world-class product to Indian customers continues with the introduction of Gixxer/SF SP 2018 Series and the launch of the new Burgman Street. We have already completed more than 10,000 dispatches for Burgman Street within the first-month. The positive customer sentiments and healthy demand in urban and semi-urban areas have spurred the growth momentum. This augers well for us ahead of the festive season."

Suzuki India is now gearing up to introduce the V-Strom 650 adventure motorcycle in the country later this year. The offering was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in February and will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650, Benelli TNT 600 GT and the likes. The bike is expected to arrive around September, just around the festive season.

