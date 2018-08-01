Bike Sales July 2018: Royal Enfield Registers 7 Per Cent Growth

Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield registered a growth of 7 per cent in the month of July, 2018. The bike maker sold a total of 69,063 units (domestic + export) last month, up from 64,459 units sold during the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 67,001 units, growing by 6 per cent when compared to 63,157 units sold in July, 2017. Exports for July, on the other hand, saw a healthy increase of 58 per cent at 2062 units, from 1302 units shipped in the same month the previous year.

With respect to year-to-date sales, Royal Enfield's domestic volumes stood at 286,726 units between April to July, 2018 in FY2019, growing by 18 per cent, as against 242,039 units sold during the same period last year. Exports too increased by 20 per cent, up from 7698 units to 6418 units in the past four months. The company's total YTD sales stood at 294,424 units, growing by 19 per cent.

Royal Enfield remains one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the country and the bike maker continues to be one of the most consistent motorcycle sellers month-on-month. Apart from the healthy sales growth, RE also recorded a new milestone in July with the sale of the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition. Only 250 units of the limited edition motorcycle was available for sale, which were sold out in just 178 seconds.

That said, the next few months will see Royal Enfield introduce the much awaited Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 globally. The bikes are expected to be game changers for the company in markets overseas, and will be will take on a host of offerings in India in the ₹ 2-3.5 lakh price bracket.

