Bike Sales July 2018: Honda Sales Grows Marginally By 0.74 Per Cent

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has had a decent sales month in July 2018. The company sold at total of 548,577 units in July 2018 as compared to 544,529 units in July 2017, having grown by a mere 0.74 per cent. This is the third consecutive month where HMSI has clocked in 5 lakh plus sales. If we consider domestic sales, the company sold a total of 508,415 units in July 2018 as compared to 511,960 units in July 2018, which is a marginal drop of 0.69 per cent. HMSI sold a total of 345,550 scooters in July 2018 as compared to 343,885 units sold in July 2017, registering a slight growth of 0.48 per cent.

Similarly, the company sold 162,865 units in July 2018 in comparison to 168,075 units sold in July 2017. This represents a drop of 3.1 per cent. The sales figures show that the HMSI is selling much more scooters that motorcycles in July 2018 and that has been the trend for the last few months too. Exports closed at 40,162 units in July 2018 as compared to 32,569 units in July 2017, registering a growth of 23.31 per cent.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said," In July 2018, Honda 2Wheelers India has crossed 38 million customers mark cumulatively since its start of operations in 2001. Growing in solid doubt digits, Honda has sold over 20 lakh units in the shortest span of just 4 months. Parallely, we are fully geared up to maximise the potential and sales opportunity in the upcoming festival season."

For the first time, Honda's domestic two-wheeler sales (scooter + motorcycle) have crossed the 20 lakh mark in just 4 months. Honda's domestic sales have grown by 10 per cent from 19, 90,438 units in April - July 2017 in comparison to 21, 98,838 units in April - July 2018.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sales In July 2017 Sales In July 2018 Scooters 3,43,885 3,45,550 Motorcycles 1,68,075 1,62,865 Domestic 5,11,960 5,08,415 Exports 32,569 40,162 Total Sales 5,44,529 5,48,577

