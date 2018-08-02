Bike Sales July 2018: Honda Sales Flat, Suzuki Records Best-Ever Monthly Sales

Two-wheeler sales in July 2018 remained flat across most manufacturers in India. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) grew by a marginal 0.74 per cent in July 2018, selling a total of 548,577 units in July 2018 as compared to 544,529 units in July 2017. But Honda still sold 548,577 units in July 2018 as compared to 544,529 units in July 2017. This is the third consecutive month where HMSI has clocked in 5 lakh plus sales. In the domestic market, HMSI sold a total of 508,415 units in July 2018 as compared to 511,960 units in July 2018, which is a marginal drop of 0.69 per cent. In all, 3,45,550 Honda scooters were sold in July 2018 as compared to 343,885 units sold in July 2017, registering a slight growth of 0.48 per cent.

Bajaj Auto has had a strong month in terms of sales growth. In all, Bajaj despatched 3,32,680 two-wheelers in July 2018, compared to 2,65,182 two-wheelers sold in July 2017, a growth of 25 per cent. Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market alone rose to 201,433 vehicles, registering a growth of 22 per cent compared to the 164,915 bikes sold during the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports during this July grew by 31 per cent to 131,247 units, against the 100,267 bikes exported from India in July 2017.

TVS two-wheelers sold over 3 lakh units in July 2018, with the company selling nearly 2.5 lakh two-wheelers in the domestic market alone. In all, TVS sold 3,07,856 two-wheelers in July 2018, a growth of 17 per cent over July 2017 when the company had sold 2,63,336 two-wheeler units. Domestic two-wheeler sales recorder 13 per cent growth, increasing from 219,396 units in July 2017 to 247,382 units in July 2018. TVS scooter sales grew by an impressive 29 per cent from 92,738 units in July 2017 to 1,18,996 units in July 2018. In comparison, motorcycle sales grew by 11 per cent, but TVS still managed to despatch 1,21,434 motorcycles in July 2018, compared to 1,09,427 units in July 2017.

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2018. Although sales grew by over 56 per cent, Suzuki despatched just 53,321 units, compared to 34,038 two-wheelers in July last year. According to Suzuki, the newly launched 125 cc Burgman Street scooter has generated quite a bit of consumer interest. Suzuki has already despatched 10,000 Burgman Street scooters to customers.

Royal Enfield sales grew by 7 per cent in July 2018, when the Indian motorcycle manufacturer sold a total of over 69,000 motorcycles, up from 64,459 motorcycles in the same month a year ago. Royal Enfield's sales in the domestic market stood at 67,000 units, while the company exported just over 2,000 motorcycles, a growth of 56 per cent. Royal Enfield remains one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the country, and with two new much-awaited models to be launched in the next few months, Royal Enfield is expected to get a significant sales boost in the company's overseas markets once the 650 cc twins - the Interceptor 650, and the Continental GT 650, are launched.

