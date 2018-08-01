Bike Sales July 2018: Bajaj Auto Registers 30 Per Cent Growth

Bajaj Auto today announced registering a total growth of 30 per cent during the month of July 2018, with 400,343 vehicles, against the 307,727 units the company sold during the same month last year. The company's two-wheeler business also saw a considerable growth of 25 per cent with 332,680 vehicles, compared to the 265,182 two-wheelers sold in July 2017. On the other hand, last month, the company's commercial vehicle sales grew to 67,663 units, against 42,545 units sold in July 2017, registering a growth of a massive 59 per cent, the highest-ever for Bajaj.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market alone rose to 201,433 vehicles, registering a growth of 22 per cent compared to the 164,915 bikes sold during the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports during this July grew by 31 per cent to 131,247 units, against the 100,267 bikes exported from India in July 2017. On the other hand, Bajaj's commercial vehicles in India grew by 67 per cent to 36,078 units, compared to the 21,582 CVs sold last year during the same month. Commercial vehicle exports similarly grew by 51 per cent to 31,585 units, compared to the 20,963 units sold in July 2017.

Between April and July 2018, Bajaj Auto's total sales grew by 61 per cent, to 1,626,984 units, against the 1,196,161 sold during the same period last fiscal year. Two-wheeler sales alone reached 1,362,644 vehicles, registering a growth of 31 per cent, compared to the 1,040,896 sold during Apr-Jul 2017. As for the company's commercial vehicle sales during Apr-Jul 2018, Bajaj registered a growth of 70 per cent, with 264,340 units, compared to the 155,265 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

