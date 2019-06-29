Big Boyz Toyz Kick Starts Online Sales

Customers can visit the website, book their cars, make e-payment and the car will be delivered to them

Big Boy Toyz, a pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car dealer, has kick started sales online. The company has put a transparent e-booking mechanism in place, and has been able to generate almost 50 per cent of its overall revenue via online sales. Last year BBT clocked an annual sale of 250 crore; this financial year, BBT plans to expand their annual target to 400 crores by selling 500 cars.

With a consumer base of almost 7000 and expanding, Big Boy Toyz reaches out to its potential customers PAN India by posting details of their car inventory on its digital platforms. Consumers can visit the website, book their cars, make the e-payment and the automobile will be delivered at their doorstep within days.

Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz stated, "Our virtual presence has been strengthened over the last one year as we felt it was important to maintain a clear e-booking mechanism for all our consumers. I personally felt that a personal connect with the consumers was important in order to convert them to potential customers. The pull strategy for our working gives us more insight as to what exactly the customers are looking for and the sort of response they give."

