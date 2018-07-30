Big BoyToyz Opens New Showroom In Mumbai

If you want high-end sports cars, well, Big Boy Toyz, is one place to go for them. The company opened a new store in Maharashtra and the city of course was Mumbai. It has invested a total of ₹ 15-20 crore in the state-of-the-art showroom which is big enough to showcase 8 luxury cars. The brand has had high-end clientele like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Kartik, Singer Honey Singh and a host of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula. With the new store, the brand wants to make the luxury cars more accessible than before.

Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director, Big Boy Toyz said, "We have already enabled many Mumbai-based celebrities to own iconic luxury vehicles and we are now geared up to make deeper inroads into the Mumbai luxury car market with our state-of-the-art new showroom. We are certain that the line-up of cars on display and the digital-first experience that the showroom will offer, will make it a big hit with auto aficionados in the city."

The company also has a service centre to deal with the service needs of its clients. However, the centre is in Delhi and when asked about how it plans to cater to the clientele in Mumbai Jatin Ahuja said, "We are capable to cater to the service needs of our customers and we'll be able to fly our trained technicians down to make sure that the customers get the best service possible." Apart from a buy-back agreement, customers also get a 6 month or 15,000 km warranty on the drivetrain of the car, which is a big deal and also a first in the country.

The brands sells around 30 per cent of its cars in the Delhi-NCR region, while the Southern part of India is now seeing a hike in demand. And this means that there is still room for expansion. "We are planning to open one more store and this will help us cover majority of our clients. We are looking to open a new showroom in Hyderabad and we are still closing in on the details, so can't share where and when it'll open." Says Ahuja

