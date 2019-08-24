Big Boy Toyz Adds Superbikes To Their Product Portfolio

Big Boy Toyz (BBT), one of the most prominent names in the exotic used car market has now ventured into selling used superbikes as well. So now at BBT showrooms you will also see motorbikes from international brands like Ducati, Indian Motorcycles and Triumph. The company has already added specific type of bikes from these brands to their inventory and will retail them through their offline and online platforms.

Speaking about the new initiative, Jatin Ahuja, Founder- Big Boy Toyz, said, "Looking at the ever expanding consumer base of the two wheeler market especially with the Gen Z craving for superbikes, Big Boy Toyz was ready to take the two wheeler industry by storm. Thus we decided to foray into the segment. We are under discussions with other manufacturers too so would be adding more brands to our inventory shortly."

BBT has invested Rs 12 crore to add a total of 80 superbikes in its inventory which includes Ducati Diavel, Ducati Diavel Diesel (Limited Edition) and other bikes from Indian Motorcycle and Triumph and is also in talks with other superbike makers. It is primarily catering to four segments- Sports, Cruiser, Bobber and Naked and we hope it will further expand its portfolio to include adventure motorcycles and modern classics as well. The range starts from ₹ 5 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 40 lakh and BBT has specifically mentioned that premium bikes for them means the above 500 cc segment. The company is selling these bike at approximately 30 per cent lesser market price compared to a new bike.

