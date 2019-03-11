New Cars and Bikes in India

Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years

Intel's drone chief, Anil Nanduri, believes that we may be seeing flying cars as early as in the next five years; and while flying cars won't be available at scale, it surely will start showing up in the sky.

View Photos

The next big thing in transportation is the possibility of autonomous flying cars. And if Intel's drone chief, Anil Nanduri, is to be believed, we may be seeing flying cars as early as in the next five years. In an exclusive interview with Cnet, Nanduri talked about the future of technology with flying cars as the most definite innovation. While the flying cars won't be available at scale, but Nanduri believes, it surely will start showing up in the sky.

Today, drones are proving useful for purposes including entertainment, inspections, and even home delivery of goods. Based on similar autonomous technology, Nanduri expects autonomous air traffic to solve the three-dimensional challenge of ground traffic. In the next ten years, he believes, there might even be flying taxis to de-congest the city roads.

Even as there are a number of benefits of moving some of the on-road traffic to the sky, there are plenty of concerns as well, including safety and comfort.

0 Comments

Nanduri said that the benefits of autonomous driving technology and flying cars are far more than the hurdles. As an instance, he explained that the cost of putting cars in the sky is less than putting them inside underground tunnels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Flying cars Drones Intel Anil Nanduri

Latest News

Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Bid Goodbye To Traffic, Intel Top Boss Says Flying Cars Will Become Reality In Five Years
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Tata Motors Bags Orders To Supply For 2500 Commercial Passenger Transport Vehicles From Public Sector Institutions
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month

Latest Cars

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities