As the situation with COVID-19 or the coronavirus gets more serious with each day, we see more and more help come in from the auto industry. The most recent contribution comes from Kalyani Group, the parent company of automotive firm, Bharat Forge, which has announced offering ₹ 25 crore to tackle coronavirus pandemic in India. The group companies, which include Bharat Forge, Kalyani Steel, Saarloha Advanced Material, Automotive Axles and Hikal, have together pledged the amount to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PMCARES Fund).

Also Read: TVS Pledges ₹ 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund For Battling COVID-19

Baba Kalyani, Chairman, Bharat Forge Limited, said "The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic. We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment's including ventilators, Respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment. As part of our CSR activity, we have started addressing the food requirements of the local community and will increase the efforts in the coming days".

Also Read: Amara Raja Group Donates ₹ 6 Crore To CM Relief Fund

So far, we have seen a huge number of monetary contributions from the automakers like Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and MG Motor India, to help in the fight the pandemic. The funds have been allocated to various purposes like bringing in more ventilators and respirators for coronavirus patients, arrange medical equipment like masks, face shields and glovers for healthcare workers, and building temporary care centres. At the same time other OEMs like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and now Tata too have announced venturing into production of ventilators, while Hyundai India has ordered advanced testing kits from South Korea to accurately detect coronavirus patients.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.