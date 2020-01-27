Bharat Benz Reveals BS6 Range Of Trucks & Buses

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) unveiled the new BS6 compliant range or BharatBenz commercial vehicles for the country. The new offerings not only meet the upcoming emission norms but also get comprehensive upgrades to the design, new vehicle telematics system and improved fuel efficiency over the previous versions. BharatBenz says that the new BS6 range will see a price hike by about 10 per cent over the previous version, but the company has worked extensively to reduce the cost of ownership for operators. Daimler India has already commenced accepting pre-bookings for the new BS6 range of trucks and buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "BharatBenz's new CV range offers Indian customers the solution they need for the future, setting new benchmarks for medium and heavy-duty trucks with improved fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. Going forward, we will move away from tonnage and focus on customised solutions for different applications."

The CV range draws power from the OM026 engine and 4D34i that remain the same as the BS4 version, but are now equipped with the aftermarket treatment systems that help reduce CO2 emissions by a significant margin on the BS6 range. The manufacturer has also introduced a six-year standard warranty on the trucks that is extendable up to eight years. It will have a service interval that is 20 per cent longer than the current range at 60,000 km and is said to reduce maintenance cost by up to six per cent. The automaker says that it has invested about ₹ 500 crore in the BS6 transition, leveraging technologies from Daimler AG globally and has developed new facilities and over 1000 new parts. About 80 per cent of local content goes into the BS6 range.

The new range of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses now come with Profit Technology+ that improves fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability. Furthermore, BharatBenz will be moving away from the traditional tonnage classification and instead, create trucks for specific needs such as e-commerce.

The new BharatBenz range has received cosmetic changes including a redesigned grille with a new bumper spoiler, improved and more comfortable cabins with air suspended seats, along with features like cruise control, gear shift indicator, reverse parking, central locking, seatbelt warning and driver fatigue warning. The range now comes with the future-ready electrical and electronic architecture 'ETec' that offers an advanced human interface, chassis body CAN interface and next generation electronics.

BharatBenz has worked on a telematics solutions for its CV range called 'Truckonnect' and 'Bus Connect' that offers services like tracking and analysing vehicles at real-time, improved fleet and fuel management, reduced running costs, increased utilisation of assets and improved driver performance. The company's Proserv mobile applications enables over 65 features including advance bookings, parts ordering, contract renewal, extended warranty, insurance, fleet maintenance, 24x7 RSA and online payment options. Bus Connect will be used by both passengers and operators and will allow the former to select routes, get tracking alerts, access onboard entertainment and earn reward miles. For operators, fleet summaries and dashboards will help improve administration.

Daimler India says the BS6 range has been tested for over 5.2 million km across the country, and the firm has also improving after-sales and service with learnings from other markets. The automaker operates out of over 235 customer touchpoints pan India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.