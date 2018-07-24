Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images

It all started with the launch of the Honda Activa in 2001, the emergence of the automatic scooters in India. In financial year 2017, sales of scooters crossed the 5.6 million mark and scooter sales and scooters sales have been growing at a steady rate till date. Today, the prospective scooter buyer is spoilt for choice with almost all major two-wheeler manufacturer offering not one, but several models in the scooter space. Clearly, automatic scooters are here to stay, and will continue to be favoured by commuters in cities and towns across India. Here's a look at the best scooters that you can buy in India.

FY2017 sales figures of the best scooters in India

Sr no. Scooter Sales Numbers For FY2017 1 Honda Activa 27,59,835 units* 2 TVS Jupiter 6,13,817 units 3 Hero Maestro Edge 3,78,347 units 4 Suzuki Access 2,65,181 units 5 Yamaha Fascino 2,13,312 units 6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 62,462 units 7 Aprilia SR 150 17,189 units

*The numbers for Activa include the total sales of the Activa, Activa i and the Activa 125

1. TVS Ntorq 125:

(TVS NTorq 125 looks stylish, sharp and bold) (TVS NTorq 125 looks stylish, sharp and bold)

The TVS NTorq is the first ever 125 cc scooter from TVS to be launched in India and also perhaps the pick of the scooters, if you were to buy in India currently. It gets this edgy, angular design which is very refreshing from what the current crop of automatic scooters have in India right now. The Ntorq is also one of the most feature rich best scooty in India with smart connect system, an interface which can pair the scooter to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Also, there are other features offered on the scooter such as LED daytime running lamps, front disc brake, 22 litres of underseat storage space, optional USB port and so on. It gets a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 9.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is perhaps the benchmark of the 125 cc scooters in India. It is priced at ₹ 58,687 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Suzuki Burgman Street:

(Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets fron disc brake as standard) (Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets fron disc brake as standard)

The latest automatic scooter to be launched in India is the Suzuki Burgman Street. It is the first ever 125 cc maxi-scooter to be launched in India and uses the same engine and chassis as the Suzuki Access, which is the best-selling 125 cc scooter in India. It has a rather unique, bulbous design, which gives is solid street presence. The engine is a 125 cc unit which pumps out 8.58 bhp at 7,000 rpm along with 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The Burgman Street also gets a couple of cubbyholes up front along with a 12V socket, an optional USB charger along with an LED headlamp, making is feature rich. The Suzuki Burgman Street best scooters price in India is ₹ 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is one of the best scooters to buy in India.

3. Honda Grazia:

The Honda Grazia is the newest scooty model to be launched by the Japanese company in India. It is a 125 cc scooter that was launched last year. It gets an all-new design and is possibly the best-looking scooter from Honda stables right now. Along with looks it also has a long list of features which include LED headlamp, fully digital instrument console, optional USB charger, combi-braking system and much more. It gets a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and also 10.54 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The prices for the Honda Grazia scooter starts at ₹ 59,043 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. TVS Jupiter:

(The TVS Jupiter is one of the best scooters with decent performance and handy features) (The TVS Jupiter is one of the best scooters with decent performance and handy features)

The TVS Jupiter is the second best-selling scooter after the Activa range and it's not difficult to understand why. TVS has fully loaded the Jupiter with convenient features such as external fuel-filler cap, telescopic suspension, optional disc brake, USB port for charging mobile phones, a pass-switch and also has a claimed fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl. The Jupiter also gets 12-inch wheels at front and rear, and bigger wheels give it very good ride quality. The 109 cc motor puts out 8 bhp and 8 Nm, comparable to the competition. Prices for the Jupiter start at ₹ 49,666 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Honda Activa:

(The Honda Activa 4G is the largest-selling scooter) (The Honda Activa 4G is the largest-selling scooter)

The Honda Activa is not only the largest selling scooter in India, but is now also the largest selling two-wheeler. The Honda Activa 4G is the 4th generation model of the Activa and also complies with Bharat Stage IV (BS IV) emission norms and gets the auto-headlamp on (AHO) feature as well. Currently, the Activa family in India has three models on sale, which are the Activa 4G, Activa i and the Activa 125. The Activa 4G and the Activa i get the same 109 cc engine, making 8 bhp and 9 Nm while the Activa 125 gets a 124.9 cc motor, making 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm. The Activa 4G and the Activa i do not quite get a list of extensive features but the Activa 125 does get telescopic suspension, digital-analogue instrumentation and an optional disc brake as well. The price of the Activa range starts at ₹ 47,913 for the Activa i, at ₹ 50,730 for the Activa 4G and ₹ 56,954 for the Activa 125. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

6. Hero Maestro Edge:

(The Hero Maestro Edge offers a long list of features as well as a strong sales and service network) (The Hero Maestro Edge offers a long list of features as well as a strong sales and service network)

The Maestro Edge is one of Hero MotoCorp's largest selling scooters. The Maestro Edge is powered by a 110.9 cc engine which churns out 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque. Like the Jupiter, the Maestro Edge too gets a host of features such as LED tail lamp, telescopic suspension up front and a BS IV compliant engine with AHO. The Maestro Edge gets a 12-inch wheel up front with a 10-inch wheel at the rear. The Maestro Edge gets a single variant which is priced at ₹ 50,480 ex-showroom, Delhi.

7. Suzuki Access:

(The Suzuki Access 125 offers a very good blend of performance and convenience)

The Access has been Suzuki's best-selling scooter for a while now with over 2.65 lakh units sold in FY2017. For 2017, Suzuki has updated the Access with a BS IV compliant engine and AHO. Ouput of the 124 cc engine continues to be the same at 8.6 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The suspension up front is telescopic and one can opt for a disc brake variant as well. The Access has a decent list of features as well. The ex-showroom, Delhi price of the drum brake variant is ₹ 54,302 and for the disc brake variant, the price is ₹ 57,615.

8. Yamaha Fascino:

(Yamaha Fascino gets quirky looks but has a decent fan following) (Yamaha Fascino gets quirky looks but has a decent fan following)

The Fascino has been the best-selling scooter from Yamaha in FY2017, with over 2.13 lakh units sold. The Fascino comes fitted with a 113 cc motor that makes 7 bhp and 8.1 Nm. The USP of the Fascino is that it is one of the most fuel efficient 110 cc scooters with a claimed figure of 66 kmpl, and the fact that it has slightly different looks makes the Fascino stand out as well. The Fascino gets telescopic suspension up front but doesn't have a disc brake variant. The Fascino has a single variant which is priced at ₹ 54,330 ex-showroom, Delhi.

9. TVS Scooty Zest:

(TVS Scooty Zest is a lightweight, agile and easy to handle scooter) (TVS Scooty Zest is a lightweight, agile and easy to handle scooter)

While the Jupiter is targeted towards a larger set of audiences, the Scooty Zest is aimed more at female buyers with its trendy styling and lightweight body. The Scooty Zest gets the same engine as on the Jupiter and has the same claimed fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl as well. The Scooty Zest doesn't quite get the long list of features that the Jupiter gets, but is quite well-equipped nevertheless and is an agile and well-balanced scooter when it comes to handling. It gets two variants, one of which is the standard variant, priced at ₹ 46,538. The other is the matte series, priced at ₹ 48,038 ex-showroom, Delhi.

10. Aprilia SR 150:

(The Aprilia SR 150 offers premium looks and performance) (The Aprilia SR 150 offers premium looks and performance)

The Aprilia SR 150 is the most radical-looking scooter on our list here and the most powerful as well. The SR 150 is the first ever Aprilia scooter to have been launched in India. It gets a 154.8 cc engine, making 10.25 bhp and 11.4 Nm. The SR 150 takes the cake amongst all scooters in India when it comes to sheer looks and performance. The SR 150 gets thick 14-inch wheels with a 220 mm disc up front. There is a USB port in the under-seat stowage area as well. In case you are interested; the top speed of the SR 150 is above 100 kmph. Oh, and it is the most expensive scooter in this list too, with an ex-showroom, Delhi price of ₹ 70,374.

