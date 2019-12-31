Best Scooter Reviews Of 2019

The year 2019 could well be the year of 125 cc scooters. In fact, all two-wheeler manufacturers launched new scooters in the 125 cc segment, with Hero MotoCorp venturing into the segment for the first time. Manufacturers are also gearing up to update all two-wheelers to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020. The BS6 regulations will not only make internal combustion engines cleaner, but all internal combustion engines will need to be updated from carburettors to fuel injection. But slowly and certainly, there also has been the gradual introduction of electric scooters. Here's a look at the top 5 scooters that we reviewed in 2019.

The fuel-injected engine of the Activa 125 BS6 model feels more refined and the suspension is well-sprung

Honda Activa 125 BS6

The Honda Activa 125 has received a complete update with a new silent electric starter, fuel-injected engine, and a long list of new features, as well as updated design, to justify the new-generation tag. The new Honda Activa 125 is Honda's first BS6-compliant two-wheeler to be introduced, and according to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the new BS6 Activa 125 will also be more fuel-efficient than the BS4 model it replaces. With a price hike due for the fuel-injected BS6 engine, the new Activa 125 does offer more, in terms of features, design and refinement.

Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 Review

The overall design of the new Access 125 has been unchanged, as are the dimensions, with subtle changes in the features, including a new LED headlight

Suzuki Access 125 BS6

The ruling 125 cc scooter in India is Suzuki Motorcycle India's Access 125. The Suzuki Access 125 is India's highest-selling 125 cc scooter, and has maintained the top of the charts in its segment for several years in a row now. In 2019, Suzuki has updated the Access 125, not significantly, in terms of design, but has given it the needed fuel-injected engine to meet the BS6 regulations, and minor cosmetic and feature updates to justify the price hike. The Suzuki Access 125 BS6 still is a well-rounded product, even though it doesn't get an all-round update to its design and feature list.

Read: Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Review

Hero MotoCorp is looking to grab some market share in the rapidly growing 125 cc scooter segment

Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, finally made its way into the 125 cc scooter segment, with its first product, the Hero Destini 125. Positioned as a family scooter, the Destini 125 gets a segment-first idle-start-stop system, and follows a design language which has universal appeal, so it can be used by both men and women, and by all members of the family. With a simple, yet elegant design, the Hero Destini 125 has slowly started establishing itself as a decent 125 cc scooter in the market. Hero has yet to upgrade the Destini 125 with a BS6 model.

Read: Hero Destini 125 Review

The Maestro Edge 125 offers practicality and a sporty nature, making it ideal for younger buyers

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Along with the Hero Destini 125, Hero MotoCorp's second 125 cc scooter is the Hero Maestro Edge 125, the company's second 125 cc scooter. Borrowing the basic design from the 110 cc Hero Maestro Edge, the Maestro Edge 125 intends to cater to a younger customer base, with slightly more premium touches to the styling. The Maestro Edge 125 runs on a 12-inch front wheel, and 10-inch rear wheel combination, and the fuel-injected motor is smooth and refined, although not as eager and quick as some of the rivals in the 125 cc scooter segment.

Read: Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review

The Ather 450 is a benchmark in the electric scooter segment

Ather 450

The Ather 450 electric scooter is one of the finest electric two-wheelers available on sale in India today. With quick and eager acceleration, very good ride quality and handling, as well as a long list of smart, future-proof features, including satellite navigation, on-board diagnostics, and more, the Ather 450 still continues to be a benchmark in the electric scooter space in India.

Read: Ather 450 Review

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.