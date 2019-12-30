Best Motorcycle Video Reviews of 2019

Every year, there are motorcycles which took our breath away the moment we rode them! 2019 too had a bunch of such motorcycles which made us go weak in the knees. And this story talks about the best two-wheeler video reviews of 2019. Now a disclaimer here! The motorcycles mentioned here may not be the best in their segment but it is about the sheer fun that we had while shooting these reviews and comparisons. These motorcycles touched our soul and we just couldn't get enough of these two-wheeled beauties. Check out these reviews on our YouTube channel. You will be glad you did!

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Hero XPulse 200

The Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 are purpose-built adventure bikes. They are affordable, solidly built and are a hoot to ride! And these bikes can tackle a fair bit of rough terrain too. We pit both motorcycles against each other and had a blast doing so.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 marks the re-entry of the company in the 250 cc segment. The Gixxer SF 250 gets a 249 cc single-cylinder engine and works quite well as a city runabout. It is smooth, comfortable and packs a punch when given the beans too.

Benelli Imperiale 400

We spent some time with the Benelli Imperiale 400, which goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa. It's a modern classic, with lovely retro looks, a single-cylinder thumper with just over 350 cc displacement, and around 20 bhp of power on tap. It is a retro classic, meant for easy, relaxed riding. If that is the kind of motorcycle you seek, it ticks all the right boxes.

BMW F 850 GS vs Triumph Tiger 800

We pit the new BMW F 850 GS against the most popular middleweight adventure bike in the market, the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx to see which one offers the better option for your two-wheeled adventure. It was a close one, this comparison! And it went down right to the wire!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS now gets updates to the engine, offering a meatier mid-range and minor visual changes. To see how much has changed, we spent a day riding the new Street Triple RS on roads around Cartagena, Spain, and at the Circuit de Cartagena. Needless to say, it a satisfying and a happy ride!

Triumph Speed Twin

The Triumph Speed Twin is the latest addition to company's modern classic ranks and it might be a Bonnie, but it scores high on performance with its 1,200 cc parallel-twin motor. It is perhaps one of the best modern classic motorcycles that you can buy in India today.

Ducati Diavel 1260 S

The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S got a new engine, new chassis, updated electronics, and much more. It is still the devil it always was on tarmac and we had a rather fun time riding the motorcycle in Andalusia, Spain earlier this year.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

We spent some time riding the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC around some twisty mountain roads in the Himalayan foothills, gravel and rocky trails and over some mountain streams as well. The new Scrambler 1200 XC is the perfect blend of a modern classic with adventure capability, with real off-road credentials.

BMW R 1250 GS

The BMW R 1250 GS served as a replacement to the venerable R 1200 GS, which is perhaps the most popular and the best-selling adventure motorcycle in the world. The BMW R 1250 GS gets a significant engine update along with new features and slight updates in the looks as well. Here's our review.

Indian FTR 1200 S

The Indian FTR 1200 S is unlike anything we have ever seen from Indian Motorcycle. It is a world different from Indian's chrome laden cruisers and is a sleek, sexy street tracker which has a sporty intent along with a small measure of off-road ability thrown in. We had an opportunity to swing our leg over the Indian FTR 1200 S and we had a tough time giving it back. Here's our review.

