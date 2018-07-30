5 Best 200 cc Bikes In India

The 200 cc to 300 cc segment of motorcycles is one of the largest growing two-wheeler segments in India. And with more and more offerings coming up every year, customers who are looking for a motorcycle which straddles between being sporty and practical have more options to choose from. The 200 cc bikes in India are fast becoming popular, especially with the youth who want a motorcycle that offers decent enough performance without being too heavy on the pocket in terms of price and fuel economy. Here is our list of best 200 cc bikes in India.

Also Read: Best 150 cc Bikes In India

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200) (2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of most popular 200 cc bikes in India. First introduced in 2012, the Pulsar NS200 has been a decent-selling model from Bajaj and since then has got a generation update. The 2017 model gets ABS as an option and is priced at a slight premium than on the non-ABS version. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 23.5 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The Pulsar NS200 standard is priced at ₹ 99,411 while the Pulsar NS200 ABS is priced at ₹ 1, 11,411, a difference of approximately ₹ 12,000 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj claims a top speed of 135 kmph on the Pulsar NS200 while the motorcycle offers a fuel efficiency figure of approximately 35 kilometres to the litre. Should you like your motorcycles with a fairing, you could also look at purchasing the Bajaj RS200 as well.

Also Read: Best 125 cc Bikes In India

Hero Xtreme 200R

(The Hero Xtreme 200R is a very important motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp) (The Hero Xtreme 200R is a very important motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp)

The Hero Xtreme 200R is the latest 200 cc motorcycle to be launched in India. Priced at ₹ 88,000, currently, the bike has been silently launched in the North Eastern states of India. Hero is yet to launch the bike in other states of India. The bike is an all-new model with typically restrained styling. It is not as butch or aggressive as some of the other bikes in this list. The bike features a part analogue part digital console and also gets a single-channel ABS as a standard feature. The 200 cc engine on the Xtreme 200R is a bored out version of the Achiever's 150 cc engine. It makes 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque with the power being sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. One can expect fuel efficiency of about 40-43 kmpl from the Hero Xtreme 200R.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

(TVS Apache RTR 200 4V) (TVS Apache RTR 200 4V)

Launched in 2016, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best-selling 200 cc bikes in India. Aggressive styling, good performance and a good thing is that the bike has a lot of variants. It can be specified with either a carburetted or a fuel injected engine, ABS or non-ABS and even the tyres. One can buy the Apache RTR 200 4V with regular TVS tyres on opt for stickier Pirelli tyres. The Apache RTR 200 4V gets a 197 cc engine which makes 20.7 bhp and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. The bike is mated to a 5-speed transmission although we would have loved to see a 6-speed gearbox on the same. The Apache RTR 200 4V is loaded with features such as a comprehensive fully digital instrument console, ABS, LED daytime running lamp, step-seat and much more. The bike offers excellent performance and with prices starting from ₹ 1.02 lakh and going up till ₹ 1.16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Advertisement

Yamaha FZ25

(Yamaha FZ25) (Yamaha FZ25)

Launched in early 2017, the Yamaha FZ25 might not have set the sales chart on fire but is a seriously good offering in the 200 cc - 250 cc segment. It is refined, has great design, has got features such as LED headlamp, fully digital instrument console, step-seat but misses out on ABS, even as an option. The FZ25 gets a 249 cc engine which makes 20 bhp and 20 Nm with the engine being paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Yamaha claims that the FZ25 will be able to go on for 40 kilometres on a litre of petrol. The bike is one of the best-looking in this segment and with a price of ₹ 1.19 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM 200 Duke

(2017 KTM 200 Duke) (2017 KTM 200 Duke)

Perhaps the hottest 200 cc offering in India, the KTM 200 Duke is one of the best 200 cc bikes that you can buy in India right now. Priced at ₹ 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the 200 Duke is surely expensive, but with that price, you get a stonker of a 200 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 25 bhp along with 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl. It continues to have a blistering performance. The KTM 200 Duke was launched in India in 2012 and it got a major update last year in terms of new colour options and updated graphics. The bike weighs 5kg heavier than the previous model but the difference is imperceptible. The bike is rich in features too with a fully digital instrument console, ABS and the works. In case you fancy motorcycles with a fairing, you can also look at buying the KTM RC 200.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.