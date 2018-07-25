5 Best 125 cc Bikes in India

The market for commuter motorcycles is huge in India and despite that increasing popularity of scooters in the same category, motorcycles continue to command massive volumes. The 125 cc commuter segment in particular, offers a good mix of power, economy and lower cost of running which works well for most buyers in urban and semi-urban markets. No wonder then, the segment is quite popular across multiple markets in the country and the older offerings here continue to be most popular too. With options from Hero, Honda, Yamaha and Bajaj, here is a look at the top 125 cc bikes that rule the segment in India.

1. Honda CB Shine SP

(The Honda CB Shine SP looks stylish and has a premium appeal to it)

The Honda CB Shine is the world's most selling 125 cc motorcycle, and a good chunk of those volumes come from India. The Shine brand is extremely popular in the executive commuter segment and the sharp looks and reliable engine, make this one the default choice for many. With two main variants - the CB Shine SP and CB Shine, Honda has further diversified the motorcycle into urban and semi-urban markets. The Honda CB Shine SP is positioned as a premium 125 cc commuter and comes with sharper styling, sporty decals, semi-digital instrument console with service due indicator and clock. The bike also comes with a 5-speed transmission, which remains a segment first. Meanwhile, the Honda CB Shine gets the familiar and simpler design, elongated seat, tubeless tyres, and chrome garnish all over. Power on both versions comes from the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 10.16 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The CB Shine uses a 4-speed gearbox. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 65 kmpl on the CB Shine SP. The Honda CB Shine is priced from ₹ 57,397 onwards, going up to ₹ 67,477 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) on the CB Shine SP CBS.

2. Bajaj Discover 125

The Discover series from Bajaj Auto has been around for a while, but it was only recently that the bike maker decided to trim the number of variants and refresh the model with upgrades. The 2018 Bajaj Discover range was launched in January this year with only the 125 and 110 cc versions. The Bajaj Discover 125 remains one of the longest contenders in its segment and comes with the familiar design language that is now coupled with LED DRLs, tail lamp bezel, revised styling, new graphics and more. The instrument console is an analog-digital unit, while the bike rides on alloy wheels, with the front disc brake offered as optional. Power comes from an air-cooled 125 cc single-cylinder engine tuned 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The bike rides on 140 mm telescopic forks up front and Nitrox gas filled twin shocks at the rear. Prices for the Bajaj Discover 125 start at ₹ 55,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Hero Glamour

(The Hero Glamour is available in carburetted and fuel-injected versions)

The Hero Glamour 125 has been the second most-selling model here after the Honda Shine series and continues to one of the most popular bikes in this segment. Hero's popular offering received a major upgrade in 2017 and is now offered in both carburetted and fuel injected versions. The updated version brought new graphics, paint options and revised styling to the familiar design on the motorcycle. The new model comes with a semi-digital console, LED tail lights, and wider tyres than before. Power comes from the Hero-developed 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 1.4 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque on both the versions. The motor is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 60 kmpl on the carb version and 62 kmpl on the FI version. Hero has priced the Glamour 125 from ₹ 60,000 onwards for the carb version, while the range-topping Glamour FI Disc is priced at ₹ 66,700 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

4. Hero Super Splendor

(The 2018 Hero Super Splendor comes with the company's i3S start-stop system)

Hero's best-selling brand name 'Splendor' has been largely a 100 cc motorcycle, but the company extended the brand to the 125 cc segment with the Super Splendor. The bike retains the classic design from the original motorcycle, albeit with new colours, body graphics and alloy wheels. The bike comes with an analog console though, while you do get i3S start-stop system. The Hero Super Splendor is powered by 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, on par with the competition, while the claimed fuel efficiency figure is rated at 60 kmpl. The Super Splendor is offered in a single variant and is competitively priced at ₹ 58,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Yamaha Saluto

The Yamaha Saluto is the lightest motorcycle in its class, and claims a fuel economy of 78 kmpl)

The Yamaha Saluto went on sale in 2015 but has not been able to take over the volumes like most of its rivals. Nevertheless, the no frills, lightweight motorcycle remains on sale doing decent volumes and is priced attractively in the segment. What also works for the Saluto 125 is the claimed fuel efficiency figure of 78 kmpl, making it one of the most economical bikes to run in the segment. That said, the Yamaha Saluto 125 is also down on power and torque figures with the 125 cc engine churning out 8 bhp and 10.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike uses tubeless tyres with a front disc brake as optional. Available in two variants, prices for the Saluto 125 start at ₹ 56,364 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

