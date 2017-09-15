Bentley To Work On An Electric Sportscar

The electric revolution in the automotive space has begun and is gathering steam at a rather fast pace. Undoubtedly, it is the right way to go too. But, possible fallout of electrification will be the sound and power of large-hearted internal combustion engines. Singing the same tune, luxury carmaker Bentley has reportedly said that it will be working on an electric sportscar and roll back its focus and energies on the Bentley Bentayga SUV. The Bentley EV sportscar will be built on the lines of the EXP12 Speed 6e concept car pictured here. The fully electric sportscar will be the fifth model in Bentley's global model portfolio.

(Bentley electric sportscar concept)

Reports suggest that the Bentley Sportscar will have the same "J1" underpinnings as the Porsche Mission E sedan. The design and styling will be taken from the EXP12 Speed 6e concept and Bentley is also expected to retain a few bits as well. There is no word on the electric motor and other specifications but the Bentley EV could have a range of around 480 kilometres and the motor itself will have a four-wheel drive technology.

(Bentley electric sportscar concept)

Bentley will also be introducing three new plug-in hybrid vehicles in the next few years, with the first car to get the hybrid treatment being the Bentley Bentayga itself, getting a V6 plug-in hybrid. Next in line would be the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. The company is also making headway on inductive charging technologies, which will eliminate the need of regular charging cables, thereby maintaining the premium-ness of Bentley EV and hybrid cars.

