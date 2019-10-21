Bentley Kick Starts Production Of New Flying Spur In Crewe, UK

Bentley Motors announced that the production of the all-new Flying Spur, is now underway, and deliveries will begin from early 2020. Handcrafting of the first customer orders is taking place at Bentley's factory headquarters in Crewe, England, following completion of over 1.6 million kilometres of development testing. This is the third generation of the company's Grand Tourer and the company says that it is the most advanced Bentley ever built. Nearly 200 people handcraft every Flying Spur through 84 different assembly stages at the company's factory in Crewe.

The all-new Flying Spur is hand-built in Britain, and benefits from the extended wheelbase, while a retractable Bentley 'Flying B' mascot features for the first time on a modern-day Flying Spur. The cabin is unmistakably Bentley, with contemporary design lines flowing from the new wing-themed fascia through the passenger areas. Optimal comfort and style are delivered by completely new-design fluted leather seats, which feature diamond quilting for the Mulliner Driving Specification, while three-dimensional diamond quilted leather doors inserts are a world first.

The Bentley Flying Spur is the most advanced Bentley ever built according to the company

Up front, you get a Bentley Rotating Display and it is the central feature of the dashboard. The rear seat comes with a Touch Screen Remote Control that can operate all the major functions. There's a panoramic sunroof, that stretches the full length of the roof. The all-new Flying Spur now comes with a wide range of Advanced Connectivity features, as also cutting-edge driver assistance systems such as a Night Vision infra-red camera, Traffic Assist and a Head-Up Display.

Electronic All-Wheel Steering is used for the first time in a Bentley, combining with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride - the world's first 48V electric anti-roll system - to deliver phenomenal handling and ride. New, three-chamber air springs offer a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control.

The new Flying Spur is powered by Bentley's 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, and it is mated to an advanced dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. 0-100 kmph is done in just 3.8 seconds while top speed is rated at 333 kmph.

