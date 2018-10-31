New Cars and Bikes in India

Bentley Introduces The World’s First Super-Fast, Secure In-Car WiFi

Bentley conducted an exhaustive international search to find a partner for its in-car connectivity requirements, and global communications company, Viasat, was its choice to provide for a secure in-car technology.

This new super-fast WiFi service is available in all Bentley models in 2019.

Bentley has announced the launch of Advanced Connectivity in the space of its cars. It's a world's first and according to the company very reliable and secure in-car WiFi system. The new system helps customers enjoy uninterrupted mobile network coverage while travelling thus helping customers stay fully connected on the go. The Advanced Connectivity system can be simply accessed via a dedicated app on the customer's smartphone.

In an interview with carandbike, Hamid Qureshi, Connected Car Product Manager, Bentley, said "We wanted our customers to have the best in-car virtual office experience, so that they don't run out of connectivity even when on the go. The Bentley Advanced Connectivity is a multi-channel virtual private network (VPN), which can aggregate up to three mobile network operators on one super-fast signal. It's something that gives the customers an experience closer to a 5G network."

bbo5335g

The Advanced Connectivity system can be simply accessed via a dedicated app on the customer's smartphone 

The connectivity system is placed discreetly inside the boot lid, with the router connected to the on-board DC power supply. The WiFi router links to a broadband connected hub located at a static site. This hub then links the Bentley system to the broadband connection at the host site, for good connectivity, reliability and security.

Users will also benefit from Bentley Skype for Business and significant virtual office applications, such as the ability to access and edit files on the go, hold vital video conferences, conduct multiple meetings and be present for crucial discussions, all in a secure virtual environment.

nnh6qbjg

Users will also benefit from Bentley Skype for Business and significant virtual office applications

Qureshi said, "The three sim card slots provide unparalleled and seamless connection. And it's not just for work. If you want to catch up on something on the in-car theatre or Youtube or you want to stream your favourite series. It's all about enhancing your experience and that's what we at Bentley are always striving to do."

We cannot however ignore the fact that connected cars are the future and with this super-fast WiFi technology, it looks like the company is getting ready for it. "We at Bentley, are always looking at the evolving technologies and yes connected cars and autonomous technology require a lot of software updation. We are not however, looking at developing autonomous technology just yet. We will cater to the customers' needs and wants and of course, if there's a strong demand, we will be ready."

This new super-fast WiFi service is available in all Bentley models in 2019.

