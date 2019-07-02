Bentley EXP 100 GT Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal

Bentley Motors will reveal the future of grand touring to the world on July 10, 2019 which also marks the company's official 100th birthday. The car that the company will showcase will demonstrate the future of the brand and it's called the Bentley EXP 100 GT. The new concept car will be a zero emissions car, however, will it be all electric or fuelled by hydrogen is something that the company has not let on. According to the company, the Bentley EXP 100 GT will be a 'perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship' and it shows in the teaser image provided too. The silhouette seen here gives us an idea that it is more coupe-like and that sloping roof will bring in a bit more style to the overall appearance of the car. The prominent wheel arches too cannot be sidelined and we have to say that it does look like a Continental GT from the future.

The Bentley EXP 100 GT will also showcase the company's path to bringing out new products to the portfolio. This is the company's vision for the future of luxury mobility and it will not be about new design and features but also about the hand craftsmanship of materials which will set a benchmark in the industry. Yes, it is a grand tourer and Bentley's vision of the future of luxury mobility, it will intelligently and sustainably enhance the owner's grand touring experience, whether enjoying the thrill of driving or being driven autonomously.

We wait to know more about the car and yes what all it has to offer

