Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Revealed

Bentley took the wraps off the Continental GT Mulliner and will be showcasing it at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show as well. It will be a limited edition model and it will also be the flagship of Continental GT range. We all know Bentley for making uber luxurious cars, but the Continental GT Mulliner is the next level, as far as comfort and exclusivity is concerned. Bentley says that this car is made for those who want an "even greater focus on beautiful details". The new Continental GT Mulliner gets a new double-diamond grille, which looks gorgeous and is complimented by 'Mulliner' branded side vents with silver-on-black diamond scheme.

Apart from that, the interior too gets the typical Bentley diamond-on-diamond quilting on the seats, door panels and the tonneau cover as well. The threads are of different colours so as to accentuate the stitching. Each diamond gets exactly 712 stitches. There will be eight three-colour combinations, all of which are custom made. The centre-piece is the Breitling timepiece on the dashboard, which is finished in brushed silver and gets a quartet of chrome bullseyes offering a lovely bejewelled look. Other features include 7 different themes for mood-lighting along with illuminated tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the Bentley logo on the ground as you step inside.

(The Continental GT Mulliner will have a 4.0-litre V8 or a 6.0-litre W12 engine options)

Each Continental GT Mulliner gets a 'Naim for Bentley' premium audio system which includes 18 speakers and two active bass transducers, driven by a 2,200 watt, 20-channel amplifier and also gets eight DSP sound modes with active bass.

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner can be specified with either the V8 or the W12 powertrains. The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 motor enables the car to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 333 kmph. The 4.0-litre Twin-turbo V8 Mulliner model does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 318 kmph.

