Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia

The engine of the Bentley Continental GT was replaced with a Toyota 4.3-litre V8, and it took the folks at AcademeG to complete the transformation and it's now called the Ultratank.

The engine of the Bentley Continental GT was replaced with a Toyota 4.3-litre V8

Ever wanted to drive a tank that's luxurious? Well, some folks in Russia thought it would be a great idea to bring the world of luxury into a tank. For this reason, they chose the Bentley Continental GT, the cheapest one they could find, which needed changes to be made to the engine and yes, they replaced the wheels with a custom set of heavy duty tracks. The folks at AcademeG replaced the engine, drivetrain and frame. The engine of the Bentley Continental GT was replaced with a Toyota 4.3-litre V8 used on cars like the Crown Majesta, Celsior, and Soarer and Lexus GS, LS, and SC 430. It's taken them 9 months to complete the transformation and it's now called the Ultratank and of course, the best place to take it out for a spin was the Russian wilderness.

The Bentley Continental GT was converted into the Ultratank in 9 months time

The engine sends power to a solid rear axle only through a torque converter automatic and from here it is transferred to a set of heavy vehicle tracks. Now, the folks at AcademeG say that running on treads is often done best in low revs, but the engine didn't do well at low revs and often choked after which it came to a halt. There also wasn't enough tension on the tracks either and the rubber nubs that align the treads were not big enough and this lead to the wheels rolling under hard-cornering.

The engine of the Bentley Continental GT was replaced with a Toyota 4.3-litre V8

All those niggles aside, it certainly has made quite the impression. How many times do you see a Bentley Continental GT at the epicentre of a tank? Well, there are a lot of creases that still need to be ironed out and of course the modification does not make it road legal.

Source

