Bentley Builds A Continental GT To Race On Ice

Bentley Motorsport is all set to race at the 2020 GP Ice Race in Zell am See. For this the company has specially prepared a Continental GT. The Ice Race Continental GT will be running in livery that pays homage to its record-breaking compatriot from the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2019 and shares the same factory built W12 twin-turbocharged TSI engine. The 6-litre unit delivers 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. It goes from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 333 kmph. The car's three chamber air springs, 48V active anti-roll control system and iron brakes are entrusted with the cool running of the Bentley Continental GT on the purpose-built ice track.

The car has been kept as close to production standard as possible, with minimal changes for safety compliance

Junior World Rally Championship driver Catie Munnings will take to the wheel of the Bentley Continental GT in Zell am See. Bentley's Director of Motorsport, Paul Williams, said, "I first drove the prototype Continental GTs on snow during winter testing before the launch of the car. The stability and control this car has on these surfaces is unbelievable and I look forward to seeing it race in those conditions."

The nominal ride height of the car has been increased to give greater ground clearance

The car has been kept as close to production standard as possible, with minimal changes for safety compliance including a rear roll cage, on-board fire suppression system, racing seats and harnesses. Modifications beyond standard include an increase to the nominal ride height to give greater ground clearance, arch extensions to accommodate a 15 mm increase in track width, studded Pirelli Scorpion tyres, a brace of Lazer high performance lights and a custom exhaust system from Akrapovic, manufacturers of the bespoke exhaust for the Continental GT. The roof will features a bespoke rack, fitted with a pair of Bomber for Bentley Centenary Edition skis.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.