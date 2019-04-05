Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled

Bentley is introducing a new special edition model to the Bentayga range and is calling it the V8 Design Series. The changes on the Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series are limited to aesthetics in a bid to enhance its road presence. Bentley has taken the standard V8 variant and has updated it with special colour schemes and finish from Mulliner on the exterior as well as inside the cabin.

On the outside, the bumper is finished in body colour and there are gloss black exhaust pipes at the rear. The seven-spoke alloy wheels are finished in dark gray and get monochromatic treatment which goes well with the shade. On the inside, the owner has the option to choose from a range of dual-tone colour options including red, orange, white and Blue and the accents are available as part of the design for the first time. The dashboard and console get contrasting accents as well and there is the Design Series badging on the seatbacks. The Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series also features carbon-fibre palette running the length of the dashboard and similar trim on the doors.

Mechanically, the Bentley Bentayga will remain identical to the V8 standard version. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 motor which churns out 542 bhp at 6000 rpm and 770 Nm of peak torque between 2000 rpm and 4500 rpm. It takes 4.5 seconds to clock triple-digit speed and the top speed is limited to 290 kmph.

