Bentley Bentayga Sets Record For The Fastest SUV At The Pikes Peak Hill Climb

The Bentley Bentayga has set the record for a production SUV at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Driven by two-time champion Rhys Millen (NZ), the Bentayga completed the 19.99 kilometre course in just 10:49.9s - taking nearly two minutes off the previous record by averaging 107 kmph. Climbing almost 5,000 ft through 156 corners, the Bentayga deployed its unique combination of a 600 bhp, 900 Nm W12 engine, adaptive air suspension, active electric 48V anti-roll control and carbon ceramic brakes and set a benchmark at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Challenge.

(The Bentayga completed the 19.99 km course in just 10:49.9s - taking nearly 2m off the previous record)

Only minimal changes were made to a standard production Bentayga in order to comply with the rules. The front seats were replaced with racing versions while the rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed. Tyres were selected from Pirelli's DOT-marked range, and a production-specification Akrapovic sports exhaust was fitted. In every other way, the Pikes Peak car is a standard Bentayga, finished in eye-catching Radium Satin paintwork accented by the all-black chrome and carbon fibre body kit provided by Bentley's Black Specification.

Bentley's Member of the Board for Sales & Marketing, Chris Craft,said, "This record proves the outstanding dynamic ability of the Bentayga - demonstrating again how Bentley Motors is the only automotive company in the world that can combine pinnacle luxury and breath-taking performance. Congratulations to all at Bentley Motorsport and to Rhys Millen and his team."

(The Bentayga received minimal changes with a roll cage, while the front seats were replaced race seats)

To celebrate the record-breaking run, Bentley is today announcing a new Limited Edition Bentayga, strictly limited to just ten cars. Created and handcrafted by Mulliner - Bentley's in-house bespoke and coachbuilding division - the Pikes Peak Bentayga is a homage to the achievements of the Bentayga W12 on the mountain.

The exterior is finished either in deep Beluga black paint or striking Radium, with 22 inch wheels in a bespoke two-tone finish of Beluga with Radium accents. The Black Specification is included, replacing all exterior chrome with gloss black components and adding a carbon fibre splitter, side skirts, diffuser and rear spoiler. A subtle Pikes Peak motif adorns the front fenders.

Bentley has also announced a limited edition Bentayga to celebrate the record restricted to just 10 units)

Inside the car, a Mulliner Design Colour Split marries Key Lime accents with Beluga leather, with Alcantara inserts to the seats and doors. The steering wheel and gear lever are also trimmed in Alcantara, and the headlining is technical Eliade cloth. A Pikes Peak logo decorates the carbon fibre fascias, and numbered Pikes Peak treadplates complete the interior.

Under the hood is Bentley's iconic 6-litre twin turbo W12 provides 600 bhp and 900 Nm, fed through a ZF eight speed automatic transmission to permanent four-wheel drive. Adaptive air suspension and Bentley's unique and world-first 48V electric active anti-roll control system (Bentley Dynamic Ride) ensure the perfect balance between refined ride comfort and optimum body control. The Bentayga Sports Exhaust and Touring Specification pack complete the car.

The Pikes Peak Bentayga will be available to order from August for customers in the US and Europe.

