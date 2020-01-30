Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune Among The Top 5 Most Congested Cities In The World

Location technology specialist, TomTom released the results of the TomTom Traffic Index, a report detailing the traffic situation in 416 cities in 57 countries. Three Indian cities were placed in the top 5 of the most congested cities in the world. Bengaluru took the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Philippine capital, Manila (71 per cent); Bogota in Colombia (68 per cent). Last year's most congested city, Mumbai was placed fourth this year with commuters spending 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic and Pune completed the top 5 with 59 per cent extra travel time.

If you were wondering how all this was calculated, we'll here's an explanation. A 65 per cent congestion level in Mumbai, for example, means that a trip will take 65 per cent more time than it would during Mumbai's baseline uncongested conditions. TomTom calculates the baseline per city by analyzing free-flow travel times of all vehicles on the entire road network - recorded 24x7, 365 days a year. This information allows it to also calculate, how much extra time a driver will spend in traffic during rush hour in the city.

Traffic congestion has increased globally during the last decade, and the 239 cities TomTom included in the new Traffic Index report had increased congestion levels between 2018 and 2019, with only 63 cities showing measurable decreases.

Ralf-Peter Schafer, VP of Traffic Information, TomTom said, "Globally, there's a long road to travel until congestion levels are brought under control. In time, the rise of autonomous vehicles and car-sharing services will help alleviate congestion, but planners and policymakers can't afford to sit and wait."

