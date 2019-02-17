Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect

After reviving operations in India last year, Benelli India, now in partnership with the Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, is all set to introduce its first new motorcycle in the country. The Benelli TRK 502 will join the company's existing line-up of offerings and is the first adventure tourer from the brand in India. The TRK 502 is a middleweight motorcycle and all set to go on sale tomorrow, February 18, 2019. With adventure motorcycles popular globally, here's what you should expect from the Benelli TRK 502.

Design

The Benelli TRK 502 is underpinned by a Trellis frame, while the design itself is large and imposing. The adventure tourer gets a semi-fairing with a high mounted beak-like front fender, large windshield and twin headlamps. The handlebar also comes with knuckle guards for adequate protection. The masculine lines on the massive 20-litre fuel tank add to the brawny looks of the ADV, while the split seats are designed to offer comfort. The rider seat height measures at 800 mm, which will makes the TRK 502 accessible for most Indian riders, while a ground clearance of 190 mm will keep all the rocks and gravel away from the under belly. The bike also comes with LED indicators and taillight and a semi-digital Instrument console. While it will certainly command presence on road, the TRK 502 is also on the heavier side of the scale with a kerb weight of 235 kg.

The Benelli TRK 502 was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo

Powertrain

The Benelli TRK 502 draws power from the company's newly developed 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a hydraulically actuated clutch to reduce lever effort. Benelli claims a fuel efficiency of 25.6 kmpl on the TRK 502, which should make for a decent range of about 450 km on a single tank.

Suspension and Brakes

With respect to the suspension, the adventure tourer uses 50 mm USD up front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock set-up at the rear. The off-road ready Benelli TRK 502 X uses the same suspension unit but the rear offers 50 mm of stroke, which is 5 mm more than the road-biased version. Braking power comes courtesy of the twin 320 mm disc brakes at the front with radial calipers and a 260 mm single disc at the rear. The TRK 502 comes with dual-channel ABS as standard, which is the only electronic aid on the motorcycle.

The TRK 502 does not have a direct rival in India but competes with a host of ADVs between 300-650 cc

Wheels

Internationally, the Benelli TRK 502 rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli MT 60 RS block pattern tyres with a 120-section at the front and a 160-section unit at the rear. The India-spec model is likely to get the same set of tubeless tyres. For the TRK 502 X, the off-road version gets a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. The wheel itself is made of aluminium but gets iron wired spokes for better off-roading performance. The spoked wheels are wrapped in Metzeler Tourance block pattern tyres and uses a 110-section unit up front and a 150-section rubber at the rear.

Competition

While the adventure tourer segment is popular globally, the options are limited in the entry-level space. The Benelli TRK 502 does not have a direct rival in India in terms of displacement and is rather sandwiched between adventure tourers between 300-650 cc. Expected to be priced around ₹ 5 lakh (ex-showroom), the model will take on more expensive offerings like the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM SuperDual T. It will also lock horns against the entry-level models like the Kawasaki Versys X-300, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS. Prices and availability for the TRK 502 will be announced tomorrow. Keep watching this space for all the details live from the launch.

